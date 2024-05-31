Cynthia Nixon addresses Sara Ramirez’s exit from And Just Like That…

Cynthia Nixon has addressed co-star Sara Ramirez’s exit from Sex and the City spin-off show And Just Like That…

In the show, Nixon plays lawyer Miranda, who has a relationship with Ramirez’s non-binary character, Che.

It was reported earlier this year that Ramirez will not be returning for season three of the show. The news follows backlash to Che’s character, who was unpopular with viewers.

“They came in and shook everything up” – Cynthia Nixon on AJLT character Che

Speaking in a new interview with Variety, Nixon said: “[Ramirez] created such an amazing character — such a controversial character, but such an amazing character.”

“I think they felt, and Michael Patrick felt, that that character had run its course,” the 58-year-old continued. “They came in and shook everything up, and then the arc was completed.”

Speaking about the evolution of Miranda, and her coming out as queer, Nixon – who has been married to Christine Marinoni [above] since 2012 – went on: “I’ve grown much more like [Miranda] as I’ve grown older, and she’s grown much more like me.

“It was nothing that I was advocating for, but smart writers, particularly on long-term projects that keep going and evolving, try [to] put as much of the real person in that character as they can, because that’s one of the things that makes television or film or theater so powerful — when the person playing the role has a personal connection.”

And Just Like That… stars Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kristin Davis reprising their roles from Sex and the City as they navigate life and relationships in their 50s in New York City.

The series premiered in December 2021; season three is due in 2025.