Sex and the City will soon be streaming on Netflix

All episodes of Sex and the City will be available to stream on Netflix later this year, following a licensing deal between HBO owner Warner Bros Discovery.

The popular show is currently exclusive to streaming service HBO Max in the US, or Now in the UK, but will be coming to Netflix in April, according to Deadline.

Though all six series of Sex and the City are due to come to Netflix, it’s believed the two feature films and spin-off show And Just Like That… will not be joining.

The move comes after Netflix also secured the rights to previous Disney+ exclusives last year, including Lost, This Is Us and How I Met Your Mother. Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said “because of our distribution heft and our recommendation system … sometimes we can uniquely add more value to the studio’s IP than they can.”

While licensed to various platforms over the years, it has never before appeared on Netflix. Warner Bros Discovery has faced financial struggles and is using content licensing as a way to clear debts, it’s been reported.

Sex and the City pushed boundaries around sexuality

The groundbreaking comedy-drama Sex and the City focuses on four female friends in New York City. It originally aired on TV from 1998-2004. It stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon.

Sex and the City became known for pushing boundaries in openly discussing female sexuality and showcasing successful, independent women. The show was critically acclaimed, winning seven Primetime Emmy Awards including Outstanding Comedy Series in 2001.

HBO Max and Now will still be the home of Sex and the City spin-off And Just Like That… which has been renewed for a third series.

The show series returned for its second series this year, with a brief cameo from Kim Cattrall‘s popular Samantha character.

Sarah-Jessica Parker is currently treading the boards in London’s West End, starring alongside husband Matthew Broderick in play Plaza Suite.