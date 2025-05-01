Cynthia Erivo talks ‘sensuality’ on upcoming LP I Forgive You: ‘It’s a real part of human nature’

Cynthia Erivo debuted several songs from her upcoming album I Forgive You at a listening event in London last night.

Stepping out at The May Fair, A Radisson Collection Hotel, Mayfair London, the Wicked star promised “sensuality” on her second LP, coming 6 June 2025.

Oscar nominee and Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award winner Cynthia has previously released the singles ‘Replay’ and ‘Worst of Me’ from the collection.

“Some of my favourite songs are the sexiest songs ever!” – Cynthia Erivo on sen

“I’m in a moment where I really want to own all of me, and that includes sensuality and sexuality,” Cynthia told those in the audience at the event.

Cynthia Erivo at The May Fair Hotel in London last night (Image: Dave Benett)

“I think sometimes, specifically as Black women, we get that erased.”

“And it’s a real part of who we are,” she continued. “It’s a real part of human nature. How we want to express it, how we don’t want to express it. I haven’t necessarily had the chance to express it.”

The Drift star furthermore added: “Some of my favourite songs are the sexiest songs ever! ‘You’re Makin’ Me High’ by Toni Braxton. And I’m a Prince fan, and basically, every single Prince song, you know…”

Last night, Cynthia played the tracks ‘Why’, ‘More Than Twice’, ‘ Best For Me’, ‘She Said’, ‘I Choose Love’ and ‘Brick By Brick’.

It’s certainly going to be a big year for Cynthia, with Wicked: For Good due to be released on 21 November 2025.

I FORGIVE YOU TRACKLIST