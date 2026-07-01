Cat Burns is Attitude’s new cover girl, marking Attitude Pride Awards win

Cat Burns has been revealed as Attitude’s latest cover star, ahead of picking up a Pride ICON award at this year’s PEUGEOT Attitude PRIDE Awards Europe, supported by British Airways.

The accolades follow Burns’s celebrated stint on The Celebrity Traitors and her second studio album How To Be Human, where she brings queer, Black and neurodivergent visibility to the forefront of her success.

The star is due to appear in-person at the PEUGEOT Attitude PRIDE Awards Europe 2026, supported by British Airways on 3 July 2025 at The Chancery Rosewood.

Cat Burns on the power of being a queer, Black, neurodiverse woman

Cat Burns on the cover of Attitude magazine issue 371 (Image: Attitude/Bex Aston)

Speaking exclusively to Attitude in her cover interview, Burns reflects on speaking to us four years ago following the release of her debut EP Emotionally Unavailable in 2022.

With a newfound confidence, she shares, wholeheartedly: “I feel a lot more confident in myself and in my queerness.”

“I feel like I sit more comfortably within myself… My general confidence and belief in myself has grown,” she adds.

“I want to draw from authenticity” – Burns on using her platform for queer visibility

Cat Burns for Attitude magazine issue 371 (Image: Attitude/Bex Aston)

Though perhaps the biggest change since then, Burns says: “I feel happy. Like, I feel a constant base of happy.”

She carries the responsibility of being a visible queer, Black, ADHD and autistic artist through her craft, as well as across her social media platforms.

“I am a Gen Z person, so my lens will always be from that point of view,” Burns explains. “I want to draw from authenticity and my lens, which is queer, Black, neurodiverse woman.”

Cat Burns for Attitude magazine issue 371 (Image: Attitude/Bex Aston)

Burns’s full interview will appear in issue 371 of Attitude magazine, on sale in print and digital on 3 July. Pre-order Attitude magazine issue 371 in print now, or in digital on the links below on Apple News+ and the Attitude app.