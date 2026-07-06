See Attitude and PEUGEOT at Pride in London 2026 in 10 glorious pictures

PEUGEOT and Attitude marched together at Pride in London this Saturday (4 July), following the PEUGEOT Attitude PRIDE Awards Europe, supported by British Airways, the previous day (see here for a roundup of the 2026 Attitude Pride Awards, including performances by Delta Goodrem and Heather Small).

Joined by our 2026 Attitude Pride Awards winners, PEUGEOT and Attitude protested and partied through central London in a 100-strong group representing the best of our glorious community and its allies, with a PEUGEOT E-5008 and New 408 leading the pack.

Among those walking in the group (a first for Attitude in its 30-year history, as well as a first for PEUGEOT following its Birmingham Pride march in 2025) were current Attitude cover star Carl Cashman, 2025 Pride Awards honouree Jonathan Blake of Lesbians and Gays Support the Miners, actors Jason Patel, Paul Clayton and David Ames, as well as this year’s winners the Keighley Cougars, Austria’s Tuntenball, and Sicilian activist Massimo Milani.

Here’s what down when PEUGEOT and Attitude marched at Pride in London 2026.

A pair of PEUGEOTs led the charge

A gorgeous E-5008 and New 408 were the leaders of the pack (Image: Zula Rabikowska)

Former Pride Award winner Miss Tickle kept everyone in order with her Dragettes

Miss Tickle [second from left] & The Dragettes (Image: Zula Rabikowska)

Pride veteran and 2025 Pride Award winner Jonathan Blake enjoyed the ride

Jonathan Blake of Lesbians and Gays Support the Miners (Image: Zula Rabikowska)

The sun was shining on our glorious group

(Image: Zula Rabikowska)

Actor Paul Clayton gave us fanography

Paul Clayton (Image: Zula Rabikowska)

Jason Patel and James Barr were on it like a car bonnet (literally)

Jason Patel and James Barr (Image: Zula Rabikowska)

Pride Award winner James Longman was congratulated by Dr Ranj

James Longman and Attitude columnist Dr Ranj Singh (Image: Zula Rabikowska)

Friend of Dorothy director Lee Knight and his husband Syrus Lowe gave couple goals

Fred Roberts, James Barr, Syrus Lowe and Lee Knight (Image: Zula Rabikowska)

Our winners kept their cool

2026 Pride Awards winners including Keighley Cougars, Tuntenball and James Longman (Image: Zula Rabikowska)

Team PEUGEOT x Attitude took a well-deserved rest at the finish line