See Attitude and PEUGEOT at Pride in London 2026 in 10 glorious pictures
Carl Cashman, India Willoughby, James Longman, Jason Patel and more joined Team PEUGEOT x Attitude for a day of protest and joy
PEUGEOT and Attitude marched together at Pride in London this Saturday (4 July), following the PEUGEOT Attitude PRIDE Awards Europe, supported by British Airways, the previous day (see here for a roundup of the 2026 Attitude Pride Awards, including performances by Delta Goodrem and Heather Small).
Joined by our 2026 Attitude Pride Awards winners, PEUGEOT and Attitude protested and partied through central London in a 100-strong group representing the best of our glorious community and its allies, with a PEUGEOT E-5008 and New 408 leading the pack.
Among those walking in the group (a first for Attitude in its 30-year history, as well as a first for PEUGEOT following its Birmingham Pride march in 2025) were current Attitude cover star Carl Cashman, 2025 Pride Awards honouree Jonathan Blake of Lesbians and Gays Support the Miners, actors Jason Patel, Paul Clayton and David Ames, as well as this year’s winners the Keighley Cougars, Austria’s Tuntenball, and Sicilian activist Massimo Milani.
Here’s what down when PEUGEOT and Attitude marched at Pride in London 2026.