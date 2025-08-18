Conan Gray releases fourth studio album about steamy gay summer romance

American singer-songwriter Conan Gray has released his fourth studio album, Wishbone, featuring a cinematic queer summer romance and standout tracks like ‘My World’ and ‘Caramel’.

The music videos feature Gray alongside My Life with the Walter Boys actor Corey Fogelmanis, portraying Wilson and Brando, two boys who fall in love over the summer holidays.

“This deserves a cinematic release” – A fan’s comment

Coinciding with the release of Wishbone, Gray posted the third chapter of the pair’s on-screen love story through the music video for Caramel released Friday, which is a total snog fest.

Fans instantly hyped up the cinematic feel of the storyline. One wrote, “This deserves a cinematic release,” while another added, “I need the full show with 20 seasons right now.”

The 12-track album was teased months prior with pre-releases of several singles including ‘This Song’ and ‘Vodka Cranberry’, which began the story behind the gay love story through accompanying music videos.

“My personal life is not a fun scavenger hunt” – Conan Gray on his sexuality

Despite him being public about sexuality through his music, the ‘Heather’ singer has never put a label on it. In 2020, Gray posted on X: “My personal life is not a fun scavenger hunt for y’all to figure out who I write my songs about,” he wrote at the time. “If I wanted you to know, I would tell you.” The post has since been deleted.

Gray also released the official lyric video to ‘My World’ on Friday, which has earned praise from close friend and Grammy award winner Olivia Rodrigo, who named it her favourite track from the album, as reported by Instinct. Gray described it as a “walkout song.”

The track sits at number five on the album, which sees the singer-songwriter reflect and contemplate the end of his own rocky relationship with an ex.

“Telling me we’re just a summer fling, but it’s true,” he sings, highlighting the album’s overall theme of youthful queer love.

Wishbone was produced in part by Daniel Nigro, best known for his work with Rodrigo and ‘Subway’ singer Chappell Roan.

You can listen to Wishbone now across steaming platforms.