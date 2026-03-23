Pride in Coalville 2026 announces headliner and new family programme

Pride in Coalville will return to Coalville Park on Saturday 1 August, with Lady Gaga tribute act Donna Marie confirmed as headline act and a new children’s entertainment area among the additions to this year’s programme.

The free community event, run by Pride in Coalville CIC, has grown steadily since its inaugural edition drew around 1,000 attendees to the Leicestershire town.

This year’s lineup will include live music, drag performance, local LGBTQ+ organisations, community stalls, food vendors and family activities alongside the main stage programme.

Donna Marie to bring the Lady Gaga hits to Coalville

Donna Marie’s show recreates the theatrical spectacle of Lady Gaga’s most memorable performances through live vocals and hand-made replica costumes tailored by BBC and West End designers.

She has won multiple awards for the act, including the Agents Association national tribute award as the official UK No.1 Lady Gaga tribute in 2013, and has headlined Pride events in London, Brighton and Zurich.

What’s new at Pride in Coalville this year?

A dedicated children’s entertainment area will be hosted by Jeddy Bear & Gary, nominees at both the Leicester Comedy Festival and UK Kids Comedy Festival, marking the first time the event has included a formal programme for younger attendees.

Keiran Lee-Ridgway, director and lead event organiser of Pride in Coalville CIC, said: “Pride in Coalville is about bringing people together and creating a space where everyone feels welcome and celebrated. As times are becoming tougher for our LGBTQ+ community, particularly our trans community, it’s important that we come together and support one another.”

The event is free to attend. Stallholder, volunteer and partnership enquiries are open now via the Pride in Coalville website, as well as the full event schedule.