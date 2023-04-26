Chris Appleton shares cute wedding pics with new husband Lukas Gage

Days after his surprise wedding, Chris Appleton has shared some cute personal moments from the big day.

It was reported over the weekend that Chris had tied the knot with his boyfriend, The White Lotus‘ Lukas Gage in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas. Kim Kardashian, Appleton’s long-time friend and client, was one of the few witnesses present.

Now in a series of cute and loved-up snaps, Chris has shown off more moments from the special day.

Posting on Instagram on Wednesday (26 April) Chris shared several images of himself, Lukas and Kim all looking sultry.

One of the images appears to show the Kardashian officiating and marrying the two men, not just witnessing the moment.

Also included in the post is a clip of Shania Twain serenading the loved-up couple to her beloved hit ‘You’re Still the One.’ The happy couple joins in as Shania reaches the chorus.

Chris accompanied the post with the caption: “We did it 💍 Big thank you to @kimkardashian & @shaniatwain“

The comments section was soon flooded with congratulations to the happy couple, who only went public with their relationship earlier this year.

After the pair shared images of themselves on holiday in February, Chris told The Drew Barrymore Show in March: “I’m very happy. Very much in love and I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special.”

Lukas then spoke about the relationship last month while appearing on TODAY. He also said he felt “very happy, very lucky, and very much in love.”

A source previously told Us Weekly of their speedy engagement: “Friends think they are a great couple.

Congrats again to the happy couple!