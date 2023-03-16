Chris Appleton confirms relationship with Lukas Gage: ‘I’m very happy. Very much in love’

Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton has opened up about finding “someone very special” while discussing his relationship with You‘s Lukas Gage.

Chris, 39, recently appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show when he made reference to ingredients in hair products that offer a libido boost.

“Chris you know that I am libido challenged,” said Barrymore before asking Chris how his libido was doing.

It follows speculation that Chris and Lukas, 27, are dating after they both shared images of a recent holiday together. They also appeared on a red carpet together at a Vanity Fair party earlier this month.

“It’s pretty good actually. I’m pretty good,” Chris replied. Barrymore then pushed cheekily hiding her face behind her hands: “Anyone in your life we should know about?”

“Actually yeah,” the hairstylist said in between laughs. “Listen, I’m very happy. Very much in love and I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special.

“Love is a really special thing and I think meeting someone that you connect with is really, really special so,” he said. He then officially confirmed he was dating Lukas adding, “Here’s to love.”

Images of Chris and Lukas were then shown to everyone. Appleton said: “Yeah that is Lukas. That’s in Mexico,” he confirmed as Barrymore fawned over the pair.

In February, the pair shared sun-drenched images of themselves off-roading and frolicking in the sea.

Lukas captioned his photos “la mejor”, while Chris wrote: “Joyride.”