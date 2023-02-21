The internet seems convinced that You star Lukas Gage has a new boyfriend – and he’s none other than Kim Kardashian‘s hairstylist Chris Appleton.

The pair supposedly went Instagram official yesterday, as they shared pictures of their holiday in The St. Regis Punta Mita Resort in Mexico.

In a series of sun-drenched images, the guys can be seen off-roading around the hotel’s 1,500-acre private peninsula, and frolicking in the sea.

“Joyride”

Lukas, 27, captioned his photos “la mejor”, while Chris, 39, wrote: “Joyride.”

The White Lotus actor meanwhile commented “buenos” on Chris’s post, while Chris said beneath Lukas’s: “Stud.”

A video posted to Chris’s account also showed him and Lukas enjoying cocktails.

Lukas and Chris are yet to confirm the speculation publicly, but sources have confirmed to JustJared.com that they are dating.

(Image: @chrisappleton1)

“My two dads”

A slew of famous names responded to the posts on IG, with Euphoria‘s Maude Apatow sharing heart eye emojis and make-up artist Mary Phillips saying: “Instagram official.”



Our favourite comment, however, was from RuPaul’s Drag Race icon Detox, who simply said: “My two dads.”

Second place goes to a follower who said: “Are you serious! Right in front of my salad.” (If you know, you know.)

(Image: @lukasgage)

“When you’re seeking a partner you never find somebody” – Lukas Gage

Gage recently addressed dating in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.



The Queer As Folk star said in February: “I do think everything works out the way it’s supposed to, but I wasn’t always able to see that. I’m getting better at it every year. The older I get, the more I realise I have no control over anything.

“It’s kind of like dating – when you’re seeking a partner you never find somebody. People can feel that you’re trying too hard.”