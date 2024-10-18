Joel Mignott on leaving Made in Chelsea: ‘We felt isolated and misunderstood’

Made in Chelsea star Joel Mignott has opened up about why he and partner Robbie Mullet won’t be returning to the show, explaining how he believes the pair’s open relationship was “misrepresented” by producers.

Speaking exclusively to Attitude, the DJ and chef added how “the cast lacked LGBTQIA+ peers and executive producers we could truly trust,” and that the couple “felt a little isolated and misunderstood.”

The pair made headlines when they featured in a “throuple” storyline after they opened up their relationship to castmate Geronimo Mörtl, in a groundbreaking TV first. However, Joel states that Made in Chelsea producers chose to focus on the conflicts that appeared between him and Robbie as a result of their relationship with Geronimo, rather than “the healing.”

“I felt a sense of duty to represent the community and be that example to others that we so often missed out on ourselves”

“Ultimately, the show was left playing catch up to an ever evolving storyline which required a lot of delicacy and patience. I realised that the existing format has no scope for the subtle and incremental shifts to learning more about advocating for our indiviual needs on this journey to having a healthy open relationship,” Joel said.

“I think I felt a sense of duty to represent the community and be that example to others that we so often missed out on ourselves, but you have to ask yourself at what cost?”

Joel’s DJ Supper Club

What are Joel Mignott and Robbie Mullet doing now? Joel, along with friend and Heston Blumenthal-trained chef Daniel Adams, has set up DJ Supper Club. The pair “elevate fine dining by offering a Michelin-standard culinary journey in a relaxed and enjoyable setting” at their nationwide events. They also offer private bookings, including catering Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams’ birthday party earlier this year.

The duo’s next event is a unique drag brunch, which will see Soho’s Hotel AMANO Covent Garden taken over by drag performers, fine food, and DJs on Saturday 16 November. Named “Drag Me To Brunch“, tickets start from £65, with options for bottomless cocktails and champagne.

As for Robbie, “Im super proud that my baby is following his dreams to become a qualified solicitor and has just passed his SQE,” Joel shares. “He’ll be starting at his new firm in the New Year.”