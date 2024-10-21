Shakira to headline WorldPride 2025 Welcome Concert in Washington, DC

Global music icon Shakira has been confirmed as the headliner for the WorldPride 2025 Welcome Concert.

As part of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour, Shakira’s performance will be a centrepiece of the celebrations marking 50 years of Pride in Washington, DC on 31 May 2025.

This tour is her first since 2018’s El Dorado World Tour, which stunned audiences across the globe. With her recent shows at major events like the 2024 UEFA Champions League final and the Latin Grammys, fans can expect an unforgettable night of fabulousity.

Historic moment for Washington, DC

WorldPride 2025 is set to be a milestone event for both the city and the global LGBTQ+ community. Running from 23 May to 8 June 2025, this celebration marks the 50th anniversary of Pride in Washington, DC, drawing millions of visitors from around the world. The Welcome Concert will serve as the official kickoff for the final week of festivities, with speeches from key dignitaries and the welcoming of the Capital Cup athletes, highlighting the city’s rich history of LGBTQ+ advocacy and civil rights achievements.

Ryan Bos, executive director of the Capital Pride Alliance, shared the significance of Shakira’s involvement in a statement: “Shakira’s powerful music and message of resilience align perfectly with the spirit of WorldPride, and we’re honoured to have her as part of this monumental event.”

Mayor Muriel Bowser added: “We can’t wait to welcome millions to DC for WorldPride 2025. A kickoff concert with Shakira is the perfect way to celebrate love, diversity, and inclusion.”

Shakira WorldPride 2025 tickets

Fans can register for presale tickets via Shakira.com until 22 October, with additional presales running throughout the week. General tickets will go on sale on 25 October at 12 pm local time via nats.com/Shakira. For those looking for an enhanced experience, VIP packages are available, offering premium seating, meet-and-greet opportunities with Shakira, and exclusive memorabilia. More details can be found at vipnation.com.

WorldPride 2025 coinciding with 50th anniversary of Capital Pride in Washington, DC

WorldPride 2025 will be held in Washington, DC between 23 May and 8 June, marking the 50th anniversary of Capital Pride celebrations. Over 16 days, the city will host a dazzling array of events, including a massive march that follows the route of freedom fighters such as Martin Luther King Jr.

(Image: washington.org)

The closing weekend of WorldPride 2025 on 7 and 8 June will also see two days of music and partying thanks to the Capital Pride Festival taking over 100 acres of parkland in the heart of the city amid the iconic National Mall. Expect hundreds of stalls, music, food, and entertainment stages.

Full information on WorldPride 2025 programming is available on the organisation’s official website.