Cooper Koch has revealed he didn’t use a prothetic penis in his viral shower scene in Netflix show Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.

The star bares all in Ryan Murphy’s true-crime anthology series, about the murders of Jose and Kitty Menendez at the hand of their two sons

The 28-year-old discussed the scene during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen yesterday (15 October 2024).

“I do have a boyfriend. Sorry!” – Cooper Koch

During the interview, the actor was privy to a discussion over Mark Wahlberg’s nude scenes in Boogie Nights. He then told talk show host Andy: “Just to say, mine was not a prosthetic.”

To this, Andy replied: “Well, that was going to be my next question… Congratulations to you, Cooper! You’re very blessed, aren’t you?”

To this, Koch replied: “Well hung.”

Later, when asked by a viewer if he has a boyfriend, Cooper – also known for the 2022 films Swallowed and They/Them – said: “I do have a boyfriend. Sorry!”

The star’s interview follows Murphy defending their show after criticism over it suggesting the brothers were in an incestuous relationship.

Speaking last month in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Murphy said: “If you watch the show, what the show is doing is presenting the points of view and theories from so many people who were involved in the case. [Reporter] Dominick Dunne wrote several articles talking about that theory. We are presenting his point of view just as we did [defence attorney] Leslie Abramson’s point of view. We had an obligation to show all of that. And we did.”

Following the show’s debut, Erik Menendez – currently serving life in prison – shared a statement calling out the show’s “dishonest portrayal of the tragedies surrounding our crime”.

He argued “the prosecution [at the time] built a narrative on a belief system that males were not sexually abused, and that males experienced rape trauma differently than women”.

He continued: “Those awful lies have been disputed and exposed by countless brave victims over the last two decades who have broken through their personal shame and bravely spoken out.

“So now Murphy shapes his horrible narrative through vile and appalling character portrayals of Lyle and of me and disheartening slander.”