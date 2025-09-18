Cher’s iconic ‘rich man’ quote inspires feminist K-pop track from aespa and Sevdaliza

Cher’s iconic quote, “Mom, I am a rich man,” has inspired a new collaboration between K-pop girl group aespa and Iranian-Dutch avant-pop artist Sevdaliza.

The pop icon said the now-viral line during a 1996 interview with Jane Pauley, recounting her mother’s advice to “settle down and marry a rich man”.

Their reimagined version of aespa’s single ‘Rich Man’ transforms the singer’s feminist declaration into a bold, dancefloor-ready anthem. Powered by gritty electric guitar riffs and brimming with confidence, Karina, Winter, Giselle, and Ningning declare: “I am a Rich Man, I’mma carry myself. I’m my own biggest fan and I’m high in demand!”

The lyrics, combined with energetic production, frame independence and self-worth as central themes. Karina recently explained to NME, “It’s not about material wealth, but about self-confidence and believing in yourself. So the opening line says look for someone who can do everything for you – but that’s you. So, I’m already a rich man because I trust and love myself.”

“We didn’t portray the meaning of ‘Rich Man’ literally through money or luxury” – aespa’s Giselle on fan theories

aespa first hinted at the track during their ‘Synk: Aexis Line’ world tour, which kicked off with three sold-out shows at Seoul’s KSPO Dome. Fans were treated to early performances of four songs from the mini-album ‘Rich Man’, including the rock-influenced title track. Karina said, “It was the first time for us to perform a song with rock band vibes, so the reception was great. We’re looking forward to the official launch of our new songs.”

Its accompanying trailer sparked plenty of fan theories. Giselle noted, “We didn’t portray the meaning of ‘Rich Man’ literally through money or luxury, but more creatively – about being happy and confident with yourself, rich in a mindful way.” NingNing adds that performing in her native language for parts of the trailer helped her feel more authentic, saying, “That whole journey and experience was very special, and because it’s my first time acting in Chinese, I found a new side to myself.”

“I didn’t really know I was queer until I started to make my art” – Sevdaliza on discovering her identity

(Image: SM Entertainment)

The collaboration with Sevdaliza adds another layer to the single’s message. Speaking to Vogue, Sevdaliza revealed how her art helped her discover her identity as a queer woman: “I didn’t really know I was queer until I started to make my art. I’ve always been a very outspoken feminist and supporter of LGBTQ+ people, but I discovered who I am through the people that listen to my music.” She also teased that her next record will be “life-changing”.

This release follows aespa’s landmark year in 2024, which saw them achieve their first chart-topper on Korea’s Circle Digital Chart with ‘Supernova’, release their acclaimed debut album Armageddon, and embark on a huge world tour.

The mini-album ‘Rich Man’ marks their seventh consecutive million-selling record, with the official music video already surpassing 30 million views.