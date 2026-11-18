Glastonbury 2027 just got a whole lot more fabulous – the one and only Cher has been announced for next year’s Sunday Legends slot, and you better BELIEVE she’s gonna turn back time to the 1990s.



In the meantime, let us rewind the clock for you. Before she was a festival legend, she was ours, taking home the Legend award at the 2013 Attitude Awards. To celebrate the rhinestoned icon’s Glastonbury debut, Attitude has revisited Cher’s exclusive interviews with the magazine, revisiting the quotes that show why she’s been named a legend not once, but TWICE.



From spilling the tea on Madonna, to the “luxury of having great men” in her life (young boyfriends too) and her secret pact with her queer fans, Cher has never held back for the gays.



Quote one: The 80-year-old spoke about her LGBTQ+ fans in 2018: “Since the beginning, there’s been an agreement – nobody actually gave a ring, but there’s always been an agreement… We’ve just always known about each other. We’ve always had this pact, this secret pact. No one’s ever said, ‘There’s going to be a pact’. There just always was. I don’t know how it started. Maybe with the dresses.”



Here are 11 more quotes from the two-time Attitude cover star and showbiz survivor on everything from her son Chaz’s transition and her iconic 80s Oscars outfit to the time she lived, quite improbably, in London’s Wapping.

Cher’s ‘fuck you’ 1986 Oscars outfit

“It was the year I didn’t get nominated for Mask, that’s when I wore the crazy outfit. And that was a fuck you. They said I wasn’t nominated because I wasn’t serious. I didn’t dress properly, my boyfriends were too young… this whole list of things and I just thought, this is ridiculous. You’re not being judged on lifestyle, you’re being judged on performance. … It was made really well. All cashmere and hand beaded, that feather head dress – Bob [Mackie] did an incredible job.” – Cher in January 2002

A time when ‘everything was perfect’

“I think between 1986 and 1988. That was my happiest time – my children were both little and still at home … and I did one movie after another and then I did an album and then I won the Academy Award and it was like just a really great time. I had a really nice boyfriend that I liked and I loved New York. Everything was perfect. Everything doesn’t always line up to be perfect. It was really busy and really fulfilling.” – Cher in January 2002

Cher on the cover of Attitude magazine (Image: Attitude)

Cher recalls her ‘If I Could Turn Back Time’ music video

“We shot it for like three days and at the last minute decided to do that part with the sailors. There was a whole storyline – I was in a carriage with a horse with a big cape and I was in a speedboat – and when we shot the actual performance piece they threw the rest of the stuff and kept that.” – Cher in January 2002

What does Cher really think about Madonna?

“The truth is when I first met Madonna I liked her but I thought she was really rude. Then someone said to me once on TV: ‘What do you think of Madonna?’ and I was trying to think of what to say that would be polite or whatever and I said: ‘I think she’s kind of a c**t.’ And it was all over everywhere. I remember my manager was hitting his head against the wall. But we’ve hung out together since then and I think that Madonna is not under the impression at all that she can’t be a bitch, that’s the truth and she can be … I don’t know why I said it though. It’s something you’d never say even if it was true.”– Cher in January 2002

Do you believe in life after love?

“People have asked me that a lot and yes, it seems silly, but I really do.” – Cher in January 2002

Why Cher thinks she’s a better performer than singer

“I still think I’m not a great singer. I’m a better performer. It’s better to watch me sing, than hear me sing. I have a distinctive voice, but it’s not a great voice.” – Cher in January 2002

How she fought to make Cher her only name

“I went to court and petitioned to have one name. They get a lot of people come in – kinda like a jury – and they ask them, ‘would you know who this person was if you just heard the word Cher?’ So, they all said yes, of course.” – Cher in January 2002

Cher on romance

“I haven’t had many loves but they have all been intense and I wouldn’t have missed any of them for the world. If you stay with one person then you can’t have other experiences. I’ve had the luxury of having great men in my life. All completely different. Some known about, some not known about, but all great.” – Cher in November 2013

Cher on the cover of Attitude magazine (Image: Attitude)

Cher’s support for son Chaz through his transition

“The day we really talked about it seriously, I said – if you have to do this then you really have to do it. The way I always explain it, if I woke up in a man’s body, I’d think – ‘Oh my god, I have to get out’ and that is how Chaz felt.” – Cher in November 2013

The downside of being famous

“I used to be able to do what I wanted, but now everybody has got a fucking iPhone, and everything goes all over the Internet. I used to be able to ride my motorcycle with my friends all the time and now I can’t. And I can’t go to Disneyland, I can’t go dancing – I miss being able to go to clubs, so much.” – Cher in November 2013

The time Cher lived in a rum warehouse in Wapping

“It’s grrrreat! I lived in a rum factory. A rum warehouse. When you walked in there was this gigantic barrel of rum. I was happy there. This disco boat used to come and play under my window. It went up and down the Thames and people were dancing and they played music, and they knew where I lived so they would come down and circle around and let me hear the music. And I would dance.” – Cher in November 2013

Cher’s secret to her Mamma Mia! look

“Make-up. Five pounds of make-up. Also, the director really liked me, and I think he took extra special care to light me. That has a lot to do with it. He was wonderful. I didn’t really see the whole movie because I’m not quite ready. And I will see it at some point.” – Cher in October 2018