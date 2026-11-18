Pop art pioneer Keith Haring’s playful figures have turned up everywhere from New York subway stations to T-shirts. In 1984, the artist found another canvas in a 1930s Louis Vuitton suitcase, hand-painting it with his signature ‘Radiant Baby’ motif.

Louis Vuitton later acquired the piece, and four decades later, it made its runway debut in Nicolas Ghesquière’s Cruise 2027 show. Alongside it came a capsule that picks up where Haring left off, bringing the gay art icon’s bold linework to the luxury house.

While the capsule sits within Louis Vuitton’s Cruise 2027 womenswear collection, its the bags and accessories that all collectors will want to get their hands on.

Louis Vuitton Cruise 2027 (Image: Provided)

From the Horizon suitcase to the signature Keepall, Louis Vuitton’s travel pieces draw on Keith Haring’s body of work. Most notably, they take cues from Unfinished Painting, a deliberately incomplete work Haring made in 1989, a year before he died of AIDS-related complications. In the original, his figures crowd one corner, with trails of paint dripping into the bare canvas. On the Keepall, Louis Vuitton’s signature Monogram fills that open space.

Louis Vuitton gives Haring’s signature Radiant Baby motif another outing, reimagining the suitcase he hand-painted as a series of mini crossbody trunks. Patinated leather lends the scaled-down designs the lived-in feel of the original.

Louis Vuitton Cruise 2027 (Image: Provided)

There’s a little whimsy in the smaller pieces, too. Pochettes, wallets, passport holders and even Louis Vuitton’s fragrance line-up bring Haring’s playful linework to the things you reach for every day.

Haring’s art has already found its way onto everything from Uniqlo T-shirts to Saucony trainers. At Louis Vuitton, it joins a line-up of artist collaborations that collectors still hunt down on the resale market, from Yayoi Kusama’s polka-dot Keepalls to Stephen Sprouse’s graffiti bags. That’s if you can find one.

Discover the collection at louisvuitton.com.