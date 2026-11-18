Billy Porter has given a health update a year after revealing he had been diagnosed with sepsis, which left him on his “deathbed”.

Porter was forced to pull out of the Broadway production of Cabaret in September last year after producers revealed he was suffering from a “serious case of sepsis”.

He was hospitalised and treated for urosepsis, a life-threatening emergency that occurs when a UTI spreads to the kidneys.

Billy Porter says he was on his “deathbed”

Just over a year later, the actor reflected on what can only be described as a scary time in a new interview with People.

“It’s been about a year and some change since I was ill on my deathbed and the bitch is back, honey. She’s alive,” he said.

Porter’s infection was so severe that he required life support on an ECMO machine, short for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation.

“I was dead for three days” – Porter reflects on sepsis diagnosis

Speaking about the ordeal on the Outlaws podcast earlier this year, the star said: “I was dead for three days. I am a miracle. I’m a walking miracle.”

After being taken off the machine, Porter was told that his leg had developed “compartment syndrome”, a condition in which pressure builds up within the muscles, restricting blood flow and oxygen supply.

“They had to cut me open on either side of my leg while I was in a coma, and from my knee to my hip, and leave it open for two days, so they could save my leg,” he explained on the podcast, adding: “I am so grateful to be here. It is such a gift.”

Porter told Attitude earlier this year that he was “on the mend”. “My stamina is still a bit compromised, and my spirits are high. I’m on the road to a full recovery.”

Porter to appear in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

He now appears to have made a full recovery and returned to work. Porter is set to appear in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping as Magno Stift, a Capitol stylist.