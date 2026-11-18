Cher has been announced to make her Glastonbury debut alongside headliners Sam Fender, Harry Styles and Billie Eilish at the 2027 festival.

Unveiled today (18 November), the ‘Believe’ singer was announced for next year’s coveted Sunday afternoon Legends slot, previously occupied by Sir Rod Stewart.

Fender will be the first to take to the Pyramid Stage as a headliner on Friday 25 June, five years after he last performed at the festival.

Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Cher

One Direction alum Styles will follow on Saturday 26 June, making his festival performance debut both as a solo artist and as a former boyband member.

After performing at Glastonbury in 2019 and headlining in 2022, Eilish will return to the festival on Sunday 27 June.

Cher will perform in next year’s afternoon Legends slot on Sunday 27 June, marking her festival performance debut.

Glastonbury 2027 artists

Other artists returning to the festival in 2027 include Massive Attack, Little Simz, Chase & Status, Lily Allen, Flo, Lola Young, among others.

Making their Glastonbury debuts are Sienna Spiro, Sombr, Adéla and more.

The festival’s Legends slot honours the best of the best in the music industry, featuring established artists whose influence and talent have stood the test of time.

Cher will join a long list of music icons who have performed in the Legends slot on the Pyramid Stage, including Dolly Parton in 2014, Kylie Minogue in 2019 and Diana Ross in 2022.

Glastonbury 2027 takes place between 23 and 27 June. General admission tickets are already sold out.