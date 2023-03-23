Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel set to play lovers in Mother Mary

Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel are set to star as lovers in the new “epic pop melodrama,” Mother Mary.

The new film is slated as an A24 title scripted by David Lowery who will also direct.

Mother Mary will follow a fictional musician (Hathaway) and her relationship with an iconic fashion designer (Coel), Deadline reports.

jack bout to get mothered https://t.co/jwgaIspowL — Charli (@charli_xcx) March 21, 2023

Sounds good? Well, the icing on the cake is the film’s soundtrack will be created by the iconic Charli XCX.

Jack Antonoff, best known for being the girlies’ favourite producer (he’s worked with Lana Del Rey, Lorde, and Taylor Swift), will also work on the soundtrack.

“The Princess of Denovia in her lesbian era, I will see you all opening night”

Many online are in a state of gay shock about the news, including queer indie pop band MUNA.

“dear government who created this film specifically for me (to neutralize my mind): please release it tonight <3,” MUNA tweeted.

dear government who created this film specifically for me (to neutralize my mind): please release it tonight <3 lots of work to catch up on but im honestly free rn and around to watch it tonight https://t.co/ONpXPV5ij8 — MUNA (@whereisMUNA) March 22, 2023

They added: “lots of work to catch up on but im honestly free rn and around to watch it tonight.”

Another was thrilled to see Hathaway, who played the Princess of Genovia in The Princess Diaries, playing a lesbian character in Mother Mary.

“the princess of genovia in her lesbian era, I will see you all opening night,” their tweet reads.

the princess of genovia in her lesbian era, I will see you all opening night https://t.co/waRV7FtAWP — Rachael Lippincott (@rchllipp) March 21, 2023

However, Mother Mary isn’t Hathaway‘s first venture into the realm of lesbian drama. She also played the titular character in Eileen, who develops an infatuation with a young colleague at her prison job.

Based on the 2015 novel of the same name by Ottessa Moshfeg, Eileen premiered at Sundance Flim Festival and, according to this writer, was a real treat!

Coel, who has previously expressed she’s “looking forward” to seeing more queer stories, is best known for I May Destroy You.

Additionally, Coel made history as the first Black woman to win an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology series for the acclaimed show.

Most recently, she starred in Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as Aneka. The character was canonically queer as she is in the comics.

Though it may be a while before Mother Mary graces our screens, we’ll be first in line!