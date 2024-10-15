Charli XCX continues Brat autumn with new remix featuring Kesha

Charli XCX continues to live up to be “365 party girl”, as she’s just released another Brat remix, this time featuring Kesha.

The two pop icons appear together on a new version of ‘Spring breakers’, originally taken from the deluxe version of Brat, Brat and it’s the same but there’s three more songs so it’s not.

The new remix of ‘Spring breakers’ sees Charli and Kesha exchanging lines over a skittish electronic beat.

“Singin’ my song, singing’ along/’Tik Tok’ bitch ’till the kingdom come,” Kesha raps on the first verse, referencing her 2009 hit ‘Tik Tok’, another party girl anthem.

Listen to the song below.

The Kesha remix of ‘Spring Breakers’ comes only three days after Charli released her remix album, Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat.

The record features previously released collaborations with Robyn, The 1975, Troye Sivan, Lorde, Billie Eilish, Addison Rae, as well as new songs featuring Caroline Polachek, Ariana Grande, and others.

Speaking at a launch event for Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat held at the Storm King Art Center in upstate New York, Charli explained the concept behind the remix album.

“One of the reasons that I wanted to do this project was that I feel like it’s really cool to show the infinite possibilities of dance music, and music in general,” she said.

“To me, when a song comes out, there are still so many different versions of that song that could be made using just a tiny element of the production from the original, or a tiny reference to a lyrical concept or a literal lyric. It can all be completely deconstructed and put back together again.”

Meanwhile, Charli will head out on a UK tour in November. The singer is currently on tour in the US with Troye Sivan.