Charli XCX confirms engagement to The 1975’s George Daniel

Singer Charli XCX has confirmed she is set to tie the knot with The 1975 member George Daniel.

The pair have been dating for the last couple of years, and went public with their romance before Charli’s European leg of her crash tour in 2022.

Overnight, Charli, 31 posted a snap on her private Instagram account 360_brats, waving a diamond band on her finger.

After much fan speculation, she’s revealed this is indeed an engagement ring, taking to her main accounts to share the news on Tuesday (28 November) afternoon.

“Charli XCX and George Daniel fucking for life!!!” – Charli XCX

She posted three separate images, two with the pair posing and kissing.

The other snap featured two tea cups on a tray, alongside an engagement ring in the middle.

These were all captioned with the words: “Charli XCX and George Daniel fucking for life!!!”

Clara Amfo, Amelia Dimoldenberg and Kim Petras were amongst the first famous faces to congratulate the pair on Instagram.

Fans also joined in with their well wishes, with one joking: “Oh hell yeah. George better take your name. He’s George XCX now.”

Another dubbed it: “THÉ ROYAL WEDDIING,” with a fan adding: A national bank holiday !!!”

Charli posted the above on her private Instagram account, @360_brats (Image: Instagram/@360_brats)

Someone else weighing in with a reference to the pair’s recent remix of Caroline Polachek’s ‘Welcome To My Island’: “She said: white dress, country side house and kids!”

It comes after Charli recently teased her upcoming album, set to be released in early 2024, after repeatedly falling ill.

She wrote on Instagram alongside pics of herself in bed: “I’ve been so working so hard I’ve been sick 3 times in the past 6 weeks.

“I guess that’s what happens when you’re making THE album.”

Charli previously spoke to The Sun about her joint songwriting process with her partner, sharing: “Now that I’m in a relationship with another musician he’s influenced me a lot with his process and how he and his band work.

“It’s really different to how I work and that has definitely influenced me and my process. I used to be very, ‘Quick, quick, quick, album a month, let’s go’.

“Now I’m like, ‘Oh, maybe it’s cool to take some time and live in the music that you create.’ My process is definitely evolving.”