Charli XCX explains why Ariana Grande was the perfect choice for Brat remix

Charli XCX has shared why Ariana Grande was the perfect choice for a remix of ‘Sympathy is a knife,’ which appears on the singer’s Brat remix album, Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat, out today (11 October).

Speaking on The Zane Lowe Show on Apple Music 1, Charli said that when she was writing the original Brat album, she was in a different position within the music industry. However, since the album’s release, she felt propelled to a different level of stardom.

“From where I was to now, I’m definitely finding more than ever that my words are being picked apart, taken out of context. I offend a lot more people by doing exactly the same things,” she said.

“It’s hard to be constantly scrutinised for things that you have said” – Charli XCX

She added: “I suppose because no one really cared too much before what I was doing on a personal day-to-day level, I was a bit shocked. And it gave me so much empathy for bigger artists who go through that on a daily basis and have been for years. It’s hard to be constantly scrutinised for things that you have said. It’s hard for your words to be taken out of context and then really feel that you just can’t defend yourself because that would open a whole other can of worms.”

Regarding the ‘Sympathy is a knife’ remix, Charli said she wanted to reframe the original song, which was previously about the singer’s own anxieties regarding her standing in the music industry, after feeling the negative affects of fame herself.

“I had felt that I’d gone through a few interviews throughout this campaign where I’d felt perhaps that I was being a little bit manipulated or there were other agendas at play, and I’d never felt that before,” she explained.

After hearing Ariana wanted to work together on something, she felt like the remix was a perfect fit. “I was like, ‘This is somebody who definitely knows this feeling more so than me,'” she said.

Listen to the remix below:

Ariana isn’t the only artist to appear on Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat. The album also features previously released collaborations with Lorde, Billie Eilish, Troye Sivan and Robyn.

Meanwhile, Charli will embark on a UK tour in November.