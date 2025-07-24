Chappell Roan seemingly teases release date for hotly anticipated new single ‘The Subway’

Chappell Roan has seemingly teased that her next single ‘The Subway’ will be arriving on 1 August 2025.

The news follows a snippet of a music video – featuring a red-haired passenger in a moving truck with the number plate ‘THE SBWY’ – appearing on a verified Chappell fan account this week.

In the clip, what appears to be the studio version of ‘The Subway’ is heard playing.

“Going through a breakup? Get bangs!”

As per the Hollywood Reporter, posters indicating the song’s arrival are currently on display in New York City.

The posters carry the slogan “Going through a breakup? Get bangs!” along with a picture of Chappell and a tiny clip in her hair that reads “Best Before August 1”.

“I’m still counting down all of the days ‘til you’re just another girl on the subway”

The ballad was first performed live in June 2024 and many times since; it was last performed at Primavera in Barcelona only last month. It includes the lyrics: “Yeah, I’m still counting down all of the days ‘til you’re just another girl on the subway.”

Other lyrics include: “I made a promise, if in four months these feelings ain’t gone, well, fuck this city, I’m moving to Saskatchewan.”

It follows the newly minted pop icon’s last single, ‘The Giver’, released in March. It was first performed live on SNL in November 2024.

‘The Giver’ charted at number two in the UK and number five in the US.

News of ‘The Subway’ release strategy follows the star shooting a music video on the streets of New York City and causing a commotion with her very, very long hair earlier this month.

Chappell has a busy festival season ahead of her, with appearances at the likes of Reading and Leeds in the UK, taking place from Thursday 21 August to Sunday 24 August 2025 and Way Out West in Gothenburg, Sweden, taking place from Thursday 7 August to Saturday 9 August 2025.