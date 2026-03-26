Chappell Roan’s security guard takes ‘full responsibility’ for Brazil hotel incident with Jude Law’s daughter

Celebrity security guard Pascal Duvier has spoken out following backlash against Chappell Roan, after a young fan was reportedly “berated” for approaching the star at a hotel in Brazil.

Actor Jude Law’s 11-year-old daughter, Ada Law, who was with her mother, Catherine Harding, was allegedly left in tears after the interaction, prompting Roan to speak out on social media, claiming: “I do not hate children.”

The security guard has now taken “full responsibility” for the upset, posting a statement on Instagram in the early hours of 26 March.

“The accusations currently circulating are false” – Pascal Duvier explaining the Chappell Roan hotel incident

“I do not normally address online rumours, but the accusations currently circulating are false and constitute defamation,” said Duvier.

“I take full responsibility for the interactions on 21 March. I was at the hotel on behalf of another individual, and I was not part of the personal security team of Chappell Roan.

“The actions I took were not on behalf of Chappell Roan, her personal security team, her management, or any other individuals. I made a judgement call based on information we obtained from the hotel, events I had witnessed in the days prior, and the heightened overall security risk of our location.”

“My sole interaction with the mother was calm” – Duvier claiming Catherine Harding’s allegations on the Roan incident were false

Speaking about his encounter with Harding, he explained: “My sole interaction with the mother was calm and with good intentions, and the outcome of the encounter is regretful.”

Harding shared her side of the story in a video on social media after Roan defended herself online, describing the encounter as “crazy”.

“I know that Chappell has responded saying it wasn’t her security and that she didn’t do it. So, 100 per cent, this security guard was not a security guard of the hotel – that’s what I can say. He looks after artists. So, I don’t know if it was her personal security guard, but he was with her. That is all I know,” she said.

“I didn’t even see a woman and a child” – Roan giving her side of the story

The mother also claimed Roan sat there and did nothing to prevent the “aggressive” exchange with the security guard.

The 28-year-old ‘Pink Pony Club’ singer shared her side of the story after the parents addressed the situation online, posting a video from her bed on Instagram.

She said: “I didn’t even see a woman and a child. Like, no one came up to me. No one bothered me. I was just sitting at breakfast in my hotel. I think these people were staying at the hotel as well.”

“It’s unfair for security to just assume” – Roan pointing the finger at her security guard

She also pointed to Duvier, saying: “It’s unfair for security to just assume someone doesn’t have good intentions when they have no reason to believe so, because no action was even taken. That’s so not what I stand behind.”

The incident took place while Roan was in Brazil to perform at Lollapalooza Brazil, an annual three-day music festival held in São Paul.