Chappell Roan says that cis people shouldn’t be making decisions for trans people: ‘Period’ 

Chappell Roan has spoken up in support of the trans community in a new interview with The Guardian.

The ‘Hot to Go!’ singer, who dedicated her VMAs win to the “queer and trans people who fuel pop”, was discussing the upcoming presidential election, when she was asked what change she wanted to see in US politics.

“Trans rights,” she said. “They cannot have cis people making decisions for trans people, period.”

Roan explained that she hadn’t publicly endorsed a presidential candidate in the upcoming US elections because of the issues she sees with the government. She previously declined an invitation to perform at the White House for Pride.

“There are so many things that I would want to change,” she said. “So I don’t feel pressured to endorse someone. There’s problems on both sides. I encourage people to use your critical thinking skills, use your vote – vote small, vote for what’s going on in your city.”

“Everything that I really love to do now comes with baggage” – Chappell Roan

Elsewhere in the interview, the 26-year-old shared that she had been diagnosed with severe depression because of her stratospheric rise to fame.

“I think it’s because my whole life has changed,” she said. “Everything that I really love to do now comes with baggage. If I want to go thrifting, I have to book security and prepare myself that this is not going to be normal. Going to the park, pilates, yoga – how do I do this in a safe way where I’m not going to be stalked or harassed?”

Roan has previously expressed her frustrations with fame, admitting to The Face that she had considered quitting music because of it.

“This industry and artistry fucking thrive on mental illness, burnout, overworking yourself, overextending yourself, not sleeping,” she told the magazine. “You get bigger the more unhealthy you are. Isn’t that so fucked up?”

Roan has blasted to fame over the last year following the release of her debut album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, going from beloved underground musician to genuine queer pop icon.

In a post on Instagram, she said that her meteoric rise has led to “predatory behaviour” from some fans, including non-consensual touching and the stalking of her family and friends.

Meanwhile, the singer is currently on tour in the UK. She plays two sold out shows at London’s O2 Academy Brixton tonight (20 September) and tomorrow (21 September).