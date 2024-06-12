Chappell Roan rejects invitation to perform at White House for Pride: ‘We want liberty, justice and freedom for all’

Chappell Roan has said she recently declined an invitation to perform at the White House for Pride, in protest of societal inequality.

The ‘Good Luck, Babe!’ singer made the admission on stage during a performance at the Governor’s Ball Music Festival in New York on Sunday (9 June 2024), while dressed as the Statue of Liberty.

The 26-year-old, whose songs include ‘Red Wine Supernova’ and ‘Casual’, identifies as queer.

“I said what I meant, and meant what I said” – Chappell Roan

“This is a response to the White House, who asked me to perform for Pride,” she said, addressing the matter to cheers from the crowd.

“We want liberty, justice and freedom for all. When you do that, that’s when I’ll come.”

“But in case you have forgotten what’s etched on my pretty little toes: ‘Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses, yearning to be free,’” she then added, quoting the Emma Lazarus poem.

“That means freedom in trans rights, that means freedom in women’s rights, and … it especially means freedom for all oppressed people in occupied territories,” she went on, before performing her song ‘My Kink Is Karma’.

Furthermore addressing the performance on Instagram, the star wrote: “i’ve never felt this high in my life performing in the big apple as lady liberty herself .. thank you times a million @govballnyc for everything and the unbelievable support from my team and the community surrounding me. i said what i meant, and meant what i said on stage.with justice and liberty for ALL [sic].”

Born Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, Chappell Roan is originally from Willard, Missouri. Speaking about her drag-inspired aesthetic to the Washington Post last October, Roan said: “I think that having the drag version of myself is nice because it does separate [the public and the private] so well.

“But at the same time, it’s like, if people meet me out of my element, or I get recognised, it’s really hard to bring myself up in that drag queen head space. Just because I’m really introverted and a homebody.”