Russell T Davies’ TV memoir to reveal secrets from Doctor Who, Queer as Folk and more

Tip Toe screenwriter Russell T Davies is set to release his tell-all television memoir spanning an acclaimed career from Doctor Who, Queer as Folk and more.

Titled The Queerest of Folk: A Life in Television, his forthcoming memoir will be published by Transworld on 8 October 2026.

Written with journalist and long-time collaborator Boyd Hilton, the book reflects on Davies’ television career spanning nearly five decades.

Russell T Davies’ memoir will span “secrets, gossip, shows that never were and some hard truths”

The Queerest of Folk: A Life in Television by Russell T Davies (Image: Provided)

Speaking about the project, Davies said in a news release: “I’ve spent my life in TV and packed it all into these pages, from Coronation Street to Tip Toe and everything in between.” Offering readers a sneak peek into his acclaimed career, the memoir promises to reveal “secrets, gossip, shows that never were and some hard truths”.

His co-writer Hilton said working with Davies on the project has been “one of the joys of my life”, describing. Davies as “a literal and figurative giant of TV drama.”

“A unique achievement that demands to be celebrated” – Boyd Hilton praising Davies’ acclaimed career

“We’ve known each other since the tumultuous launch of Queer As Folk 27 years ago, and for me his subsequent extraordinary body of work is a unique achievement that demands to be celebrated,” he continued.

Davies previously published Doctor Who: The Writer’s Tale in 2008, which covered his first tenure as Doctor Who showrunner, from 2005 to 2010.

Commissioning Editor, Sharika Teelwah at Transworld said she is “thrilled to be publishing his memoir.”

“The Queerest of Folk is everything you want as a fan” – Sharika Teelwah on Davies’ memoir

The Queerest of Folk: A Life in Television by Russell T Davies (Image: Transworld)

“It’s such a treat to be drawn into his world and get right into the nuts and bolts of how some of our favourite shows came to be. The Queerest of Folk is everything you want as a fan, and will surely inspire budding writers to take the leap!”

The announcement follows Davies’ latest Channel 4 drama Tip Toe, starring Emmy-winning actor Alan Cumming as he navigates rising anti-LGBTQ+ hostility in Manchester’s Canal Street. Cumming acts as Leo, the owner of a gay bar called Spit & Polish, opposite David Morrissey as his increasingly hostile neighbour Clive.

Tip Toe: A reflection of the times

The pair undergo an unsettling relationship after Leo acts as a queer role model to Clive’s son George (Jackson Connor), much to his father’s dismay. The forewarned tragedy dives deep into the concerning politics shaping the modern world, with notable comparisons to the real-life recent rollback in LGBTQ+ rights.

The series has earned an 90 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and has received unwavering praise from viewers for its harrowing depiction of dangerous ideals.

The Queerest of Folk: A Life in Television is available to pre-order now via the official Penguin website.