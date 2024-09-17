Chappell Roan on Gaga, Charli XCX and Sabrina Carpenter offering support during rise to fame: ‘Girlies leaning on each other’

Chappell Roan has reflected on her gradual rise to fame – and the unique pressures on her and her peers at the top – in a new interview with The Face.

The ‘Good Luck, Babe!’ singer first signed to a record label in 2015, but only saw her career skyrocket after the release of her debut album last September.

Then, it took almost a year for The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess to reach number one in the UK (on 9 August 2024). The same month, it reached an all-time high of number two in the US.

“The industry and artistry thrives on mental illness” – Chappell Roan

​“I feel ambitious about making this sustainable,” Chappell told the publication in a cover interview published yesterday (16 September 2024). ​“That’s my biggest goal right now. My brain is like: quit right now, take next year off.

“This industry and artistry fucking thrive on mental illness, burnout, overworking yourself, overextending yourself, not sleeping. You get bigger the more unhealthy you are. Isn’t that so fucked up?”

She went on: “The ambition is: how do I not hate myself, my job, my life, and do this? Because right now, it’s not working. I’m just scrambling to try to feel healthy.”

The ‘Super Graphic Ultra Modern Girl’ singer also reflected on the likes of Lady Gaga and Charli XCX checking to see if she was OK, as her star began to really rise back in the spring.

“I was like, ​‘Mmm, this isn’t that big. Everyone’s so dramatic!’” she joked, adding: “They were immediately, immediately supportive. … It’s been so amazing, because I’m very scared and confused.”

Elsewhere in the interview, 26-year-old Chappell said: “No one understands except other artists… Sabrina [Carpenter] even texted me: ​‘Hey, I feel crazy. I know you feel crazy.’ So it’s, like, girlies leaning on each other.”