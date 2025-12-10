Finding Prince Charming star Chad Spodick’s cause of death is confirmed days before memorial service

Finding Prince Charming star Chad Spodick’s cause of death has been confirmed as suicide, after loved ones announced his death via a GoFundMe page last week (4 December).

The 42-year-old reality TV contestant’s death was described as “sudden and heartbreaking” manner, leaving loved ones facing funeral and living expenses.

The Boca Raton Police Department in Florida have since confirmed to People that Spodick took his own life, noting that the case remains open.

“Chad was the type of person who poured himself into others” – Chad Spodick’s GoFundMe page raises funds for his funeral

On the GoFundMe page, campaign organiser and friend Kate Werbowski wrote that she and Spodick’s loved ones are “still struggling to comprehend a world without his light”.

The statement continued: “Chad was the type of person who poured himself into others. He lifted up his friends, encouraged everyone around him to grow, to advocate for themselves, and to believe in their own worth.”

Werbowski also highlighted the impact of Spodick’s death on his mother, Felice, who is facing “unimaginable grief” alongside the “unexpected financial burden of funeral arrangements and ongoing living expenses”.

The GoFundMe was launched to cover funeral and memorial service costs, support his mother’s immediate living expenses, and ensure ongoing care for Chad’s pets. At the time of writing, the fundraiser has received widespread support, raising $28,906 (£21,683).

“I am truly heartbroken about the sudden passing of our friend, Chad” – Finding Prince Charming host, Lance Bass remembered Spodick

Spodick was best known for appearing on seven episodes of the LGBTQ+ dating show in 2016, where he competed for the affection of Robert Sepúlveda Jr. He made it to week six before leaving the programme.

The Finding Prince Charming host, Lance Bass, paid tribute to Spodick on Instagram, writing: “I am truly heartbroken about the sudden passing of our friend, Chad.

“He was such a kind, sweet soul who loved his friends, his family and his beloved pets so deeply, and I hope that’s how everyone else remembers him,” added the host.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, 14 December

The American dating show aired for one season, in which 13 eligible single gay men competed to win the heart of “Prince Charming”, and was initially set for another season that never materialised.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, 14 December, at 12pm at a cemetery in Boca Raton, Florida, giving friends and family the opportunity to honour Spodick’s life.

