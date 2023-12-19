Celine Dion ‘doesn’t have control over her muscles’ any more, sister says

Singer Celine Dion can no longer control her muscles as she continues to battle a rare neurological disorder called stiff-person syndrome (SPS), her sister Claudette has said.

Speaking to French-language outlet 7 Jours, Claudette provided a devastating update on her 55-year-old sister’s condition stating: “She’s working hard, but she doesn’t have control over her muscles.”

“What breaks my heart is that she’s always been disciplined. She always worked hard. Our mother always told her, ‘You’re going to do it well; you’re going to do it properly,'” she continued.

While the future of Celine’s singing career hangs in the balance, her sister said: “It’s true that in both our dreams and hers, the goal is to return to the stage. In what capacity? I don’t know.”

Celine first disclosed her SPS diagnosis to fans in an emotional Instagram post last year, having already been forced to cancel her European tour over severe and persistent muscle spasms related to the incurable disorder.

“Having hope, I think it’s important” – Claudette Dion

Speaking to Le Journal de Montreal in July (via Hello!), Claudette said that Celine is being cared for by her other sister Linda in the singer’s Las Vegas mansion.

“We haven’t found any medications yet, but having hope, I think it’s important,” Claudette said.

“I honestly think she mainly needs rest,” she continued. “She always tries to be the biggest, the strongest. At some point, your heart and your body talk to you.”

She added that their sister Linda “tells me that [Celine] is working so hard. She listens as much as possible to the top researchers on this rare disease.”

The Dion family charity, Fondation Maman Dion, has also been receiving an outpouring of love and support from fans over the past year following Celine’s SPS diagnosis.

Claudette told 7 Jours: “If you only knew the number of phone calls the foundation gets about Celine. People tell us they love her and they’re praying for her. She gets so many messages, presents and blessed crucifixes.”

What is Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS)?

Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS) is a rare and debilitating neurological condition that affects the muscles and nervous system. Characterised by severe muscle tightness and spasms, SPS can lead to significant disability and reduced mobility.

Symptoms often start in the trunk muscles and can spread to other parts of the body. Treatment involves a combination of medications, physiotherapy, and psychological support to manage symptoms and enhance the quality of life for those affected by this complex and little-understood condition.

Source: University College London; John Hopkins Medicine