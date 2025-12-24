Cardi B announced for RuPaul’s Drag Race premiere as Nicki Minaj faces LGBTQ+ backlash

Cardi B has been announced as a guest judge for the season 18 premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race, and a short preview clip has gone viral amid the ongoing Nicki Minaj MAGA controversy.

Days after Minaj appeared alongside Erika Kirk, the widow of Charlie Kirk, at a Turning Point convention, the singer’s support for Donald Trump has been criticised by the LGBTQ+ community, as a video of her on Drag Race in 2022 resurfaced.

Viewers have been quick to compare the two feuding rappers’ appearances, with Minaj’s recent right-wing pivot dubbed “MAGA Minaj”, prompting renewed scrutiny after her anti-trans comments.

“There’s nothing wrong with being a boy” – Nicki Minaj speaking to Erika Kirk on trans identities

Speaking to Erika on Sunday (21 December), Minaj framed her concerns around boys being discouraged from traditional masculinity, stating: “Boys, be boys.”

She added: “It’s okay. Be boys… There’s nothing wrong with being a boy… How powerful is that? How profound is that? Boys will be boys and there’s nothing wrong with that.”

She also criticised California governor Gavin Newsom for his support of trans people, reading aloud one of her own posts on X. She said: “Imagine being the guy running on wanting to see trans kids. Haha.”

“Normal adults wake up and think they want to see healthy, safe, happy kids” – Minaj on trans adults supporting California governor Gavin Newsom

“Not even a trans adult would run on that. Normal adults wake up and think they want to see healthy, safe, happy kids. Not Gav. The Gav Nots. GavOUT. Send in the next guy, I’m bored,” she continued.

Drag Race queens have been among those criticising Minaj online, reposting her viral 2022 clip from the programme in which she stated: “I pledge allegiance to the drag.”

Imagine being the guy running on wanting to see trans kids. Haha. Not even a trans ADULT would run on that. Normal adults wake up & think they want to see HEALTHY, SAFE, HAPPY kids.



Not Gav



The Gav Nots



GavOUT



Send in the next guy, I’m bored. pic.twitter.com/627bIhbD1j — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) December 12, 2025

Heidi N Closet was among those to speak out, having appeared on the season herself, where Minaj unapologetically critiqued her hair and makeup.

“MAGA Minaj,” Heidi commented on X. “So it was more than just my hair and makeup you hated.” Co-star Plane Jane also took to social media following Minaj’s appearance at Turning Point, writing: “I feel like we’re living in an alternative reality.”

What happened between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B?

Other fans were quick to comment on the Cardi announcement, highlighting the coincidence. One wrote: “This is perfect timing, queen of rap Cardi,” while another added: “Timing is immaculate.”

In 2017, fans began pitting the two rappers against each other as Cardi rose rapidly in hip-hop. Following online speculation, both artists threw subtle shade and their fanbases clashed (Barbz vs Bardi Gang).

The feud continued in 2018, Cardi B threw a shoe at Nicki Minaj during a physical altercation at a Harper’s Bazaar party, after attempting to confront Minaj over rumours about her child.

Now, the two have traded interviews, lyrics and social media jabs over the years, with long quiet periods followed by flare-ups, keeping fans pitting them against each other.

