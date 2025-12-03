RuPaul’s Drag Race announces season 18 release date, making history with 14 new queens

RuPaul’s Drag Race is back! Just when you thought the drag excitement had paused after Drag Race UK Season 7, season 18 of the US version is set to hit our TV screens on 2 January 2026.

RuPaul has introduced the 14 new queens about to put their charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent to the ultimate test, in a bid to win the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar,” and a cash prize of $200,000 (over £150,00).

Meet the next set of queens ready to compete for Ru, Michelle Visage, TS Madison and guest judges as they show off their daringly glamorous looks in a meet the queens episode.

Athena Dion, Miami, Florida

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 18 (Image: MTV)

Named after the Greek Goddess, Athena Dion is a seasoned drag mother and hostess, a matriarch of a drag dynasty that spans Miami and Mykonos. She counts Morphine Love Dion and Plane Jane as her drag daughters, and this year makes Drag Race “herstory” as she competes against Juicy Love Dion, her drag daughter.

Briar Blush, Boston, Massachusetts

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 18 (Image: MTV)

This Boston queen blends retro glamour with goth‑glam, bringing razor-sharp wit and attitude to every performance. With Latina heritage and a unique mix of humor and high fashion, she’s sure to make the judges blush with her talent.

Ciara Myst, Indianapolis, Indiana

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 18 (Image: MTV)

Known for sci‑fi, horror, fantasy, and magic-inspired drag, Ciara Myst is a prosthetic makeup artist ready to serve unforgettable looks this season. With credits on major productions and a talent for crafting her own creations, she already brings a uniqueness to the competition.

Darlene Mitchell, Los Angeles, California

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 18 (Image: MTV)

A country‑camp queen blending soap‑opera glamour with trailer‑trash sass, Darlene Mitchell is runway ready. with over a decade in the drag world, she returns from a hiatus ready to get tucked into the camp of it all.

DD Fuego, New York, New York

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 18 (Image: MTV)

A self-described “production queen” originally from Mexico, she brings a background in TV and off-Broadway production design, and has even released her own colouring book and music. Having previously appeared on The Real Housewives of New York City, she’s bound to bring plenty of high-camp drama to the competition.

Discord Addams, St. Petersburg, Florida

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 18 (Image: MTV)

Bringing the rock ’n’ roll to Series 18, Discord Addams is known for her edgy, studded, attitude-packed looks. She describes herself as a “high-fashion punk-rock maximalist”, and she’s ready to unleash every bit of that energy as she fights her way toward the crown.

Jane Don’t, Seattle, Washington

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 18 (Image: MTV)

Don’t you dare! Seattle queen Jane Don’t is hoping to follow in the footsteps of her sisters Bosco and Irene The Alien as she enters Season 18. With a striking runway presence and a Seattle drag heritage that includes legends like Jinkx Monsoon, she certainly doesn’t plan on being the first to sashay away.

Juicy Love Dion, Miami, Florida

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 18 (Image: MTV)

“Miami’s Afro-Cuban dancing doll” may be small, but she is mighty. Competing against her drag mother, Athena Dion, she’s sure to pull out all the stops to prove that daughter can outshine mother.

Kenya Pleaser, Sumter, South Carolina

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 18 (Image: MTV)

As the first South Carolina queen to compete on the main Drag Race series, Kenya Pleaser is hoping to please the judges just like she does in her home clubs. A fierce performer and a professional Lizzo impersonator, she’s ready to bring all the ‘juice’ to the competition.

Mandy Mango, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 18 (Image: MTV)

A queen in healthcare, Mandy Mango is as fierce as she is sweet. A registered sexual health nurse and the winner of Pennsylvania’s Miss Gay Gettysburg 2024, she’s ripe and ready to hit the main stage and show the world exactly what she can do.

Mia Starr, West Palm Beach, Florida

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 18 (Image: MTV)

A star is born! Florida’s own Mia Starr is the self-proclaimed “gangstar mob wife” of the Sunshine State. With attitude and high-energy performances, she’s bound to bring something fierce to Season 18.

Myki Meeks, Orlando, Florida

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 18 (Image: MTV)

From opening for Chappell Roan’s Orlando stop on the Midwest Princess tour to being a beloved piece of Ginger Minj’s drag family, Myki Meeks is ready to be the theatrical powerhouse of the season. An actress, a performer, and now a contestant on RuPaul’s Drag Race – what can’t she do?

Nini Coco, Denver, Colorado

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 18 (Image: MTV)

This pageant queen is bound to bring the glamour as Nini Coco takes the Drag Race main stage. Crowned champion of the Denver Drag Olympics in 2023 and stepping down this year, one question remains: will “America’s Next Drag Superstar” be her next big win?

Vita VonTesse Starr, Montgomery, Alabama

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 18 (Image: MTV)

From Montgomery, please take centre stage: Vita VonTesse Starr, a pageant queen and devoted lover of opulence. Promising “elegance, precision, and a flair for the dramatic” in every performance, she’s ready to compete for that winning cash prize.

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 18 arrives on WOW Presents Plus on 2 January 2026 with RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked following immediately after.

