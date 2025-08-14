A brand-new adaptation of the classic Charles Dickens tale A Christmas Carol is hitting UK cinema screens this festive season, promising the campiest musical rendition yet, featuring queer icons Billy Porter and Boy George.

We know what you’re thinking – summer isn’t over yet… Well with Mariah Carey defrosting early and performing at Brighton and Hove Pride it seems to have jumpstarted the Christmas festivities.

Entitled Christmas Karma, the film has just revealed its release date, along with a first look at the queer-studded cast decked out in festive attire.

“Our Scrooge, called Sood, is a rich British Indian who despises poor people” – Christmas Karma director Gurinder Chadha

The film stars Kunal Nayyar, best known for The Big Bang Theory, in the role of Scrooge – renamed Mr. Sood for this adaptation. He’s joined by Eva Longoria, Billy Porter, and Boy George as the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future. Do you see what we mean by camp?

Pixie Lott will also be joining the cast, as well as Hugh Bonneville playing Jacob Marley, and Danny Dyer in the role of The London Cabbie. Additional cast members include Leo Suter, Charithra Chandran and Bilal Hasna.

Christmas Karma is written and directed by Gurinder Chadha, known for her work in the 2002 lesbian-coded film Bend It Like Beckham, and is produced by True Brit Entertainment.

Speaking to The Telegraph Chadha said the London-based Christmas movie is a celebration of “all of modern Britain’s communities and cultures”.

She also gave an insight into the reinvented Christmas loathing protagonist: “‘Our Scrooge, called Sood, is a rich British Indian who despises poor people and refugees in particular.”

Adding to the unique modern twist, the movie’s soundtrack blends gospel, bhangra, Christmas carols, rap and classic pop.

The remake will Including contributions from musicians Gary Barlow, Nitin Sawhney, Shaznay Lewis, Ben Cullum, Panjabi MC, and Malkit Singh.

Christmas Karma is set to hit UK cinemas 14 November this festive season.