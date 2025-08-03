Brighton Pride 2025: Day one highlights, from Confidence Man to Mariah Carey and Attitude’s i360 party

Brighton and Hove Pride returned with a bang for its 52nd outing yesterday (Saturday 2 August 2025), once again kicking off with a spectacular community parade from Hove Lawns at 11 am.

The procession made its way past the city’s most iconic landmarks, including the West Pier and Royal Pavilion, before ending in Preston Park, home to the weekend’s main event, Pride on the Park.

As Attitude heads back to the park for day two, here’s a quick rundown of the best bits from Saturday.

The Brighton & Hove Pride parade kicked off in style

(Image: Chris Jepson) (Image: Chris Jepson) (Image: Jim Carey)

Hundreds of LGBTQ+ groups, charities, NHS and emergency services staff, small businesses and activist organisations marched through the city centre, cheered on by thousands of onlookers. Leading the parade were community champions and representatives, alongside queer elders and activists from across the generations.

Celebrities join Attitude’s i360 Pride party

As the parade passed through the seafront, Attitude hosted a Pride morning celebration at the gorgoeus Brighton i360, complete with panoramic views, fizz, and a surprise drag performance from atop the pod itself.

Guests at the event included Dame Kelly Holmes, Rob Rinder, Caity Baser, and i360 owner Sarah Willingham, along with drag stars Danny Beard, Cheryl Hole, Ella Vaday and River Medway. Reality stars Bradley Riches (Heartstopper), Faye Greaves (The Traitors), and several cast members from I Kissed a Boy and I Kissed a Girl also made an appearance.

The highlight of the morning saw Brighton drag queen Snow White Trash appear on top of the pod performing back-to-back Pride anthems with saxophone solos, before closing with Defying Gravity as the pod rose into the sky. It doesn’t get camper than that.

Confidence Man brought the chaos

Fresh from their global tour, Confidence Man delivered one of the day’s most high-octane sets. With infectious choreography and their trademark tongue-in-cheek energy, the Aussie duo had the crowd bouncing from start to finish. See below for Attitude’s interview with the gorgeous Sugar Bones.

Ashnikko was a force of nature

Clad in a dramatic anime look and backed by a full dance crew, Ashnikko brought snarling vocals and rebellious attitude to the main stage, calling out the “fascist overloads disguising themselves as democratic leaders. Hits like ‘DADDY’ and ‘STUPID’ had the front rows screaming, while newer material from her WEEDKILLER album proved equally crowd-pleasing.

Mariah Carey lit up Preston Park

Closing Saturday’s main stage in glittering style, Mariah Carey delivered a set packed with fan favourites – including ‘We Belong Together’, ‘Fantasy’, ‘Vision of Love’, ‘Emotions’, ‘Always Be My Baby’, ‘Honey’, ‘Touch My Body’ and ‘Obsessed’. See here for b.

She opened the show in a sparkling mini-dress in the colours of the trans Pride flag, topped with a pink rhinestone bomber jacket reading “Protect the Dolls” across the back, a moment that sent the crowd into a frenzy. Later, she returned in a shimmering pink, blue and purple playsuit, complete with silver thigh-high boots.

Mid-set, the pop icon paused to address the crowd: “I just want you to know that I’ll always, always be there for you,” she said, before dedicating ‘Hero’ to the LGBTQ+ community.

More Saturday highlights

The day also saw performances from Eurovision winner Loreen, Y2K pop provocateur Slayyyter, and disco legends Sister Sledge featuring Kathy Sledge. Across the Queertown, Legends and Cabaret stages, dozens more acts entertained the masses, from local drag stars to community choirs and spoken word artists.

What’s next?

Brighton Pride continues today (Sunday 3 August) with Sugababes headlining the main stage, joined by Will Young, Natalie Imbruglia, Andy Bell, Ultra Naté, and many more.

Attitude will be at Preston Park all day, reporting from the front row, backstage and everywhere in between.