Bright Light Bright Light to release Enjoy More: Listen to an exclusive track here

Welsh-born, New York-based artist Bright Light Bright Light is set to release Enjoy More, an expanded edition of his 2024 album Enjoy Youth, on 4 April. This special edition features unreleased tracks and b-sides from the original album.

To mark the occasion, Attitude is exclusively premiering the Matt Consola & Andy Allder radio remix of ‘Revived’, a track produced by Richard X and co-written by recent GRAMMY winner Jon Shave. Listen below.

Enjoy More also showcases Welsh and French-language versions of the title track. The Welsh rendition features Donna Lewis, renowned for her hit ‘I Love You Always Forever’, while the French version, ‘La Jeunesse’, reunites Bright Light Bright Light with Beth Hirsch, known for her work on Air’s Moon Safari.

Reflecting on these collaborations, Bright Light Bright Light shared: “As a teen growing up in Wales, I fell in love with Donna’s voice. Having her on the Welsh version of ‘Enjoy Youth’ is magical. Beth and I both spent lots of time in Paris, so creating a French version together felt like the perfect way to celebrate that.”

Originally released in May 2024, Enjoy Youth blends 90s house, Hi-NRG, and electropop. The album features collaborations with Ultra Naté, Sam Harper (known for Riton’s ‘Friday Night’), and Berri (‘Sunshine After the Rain’), and reached number one on the Official Charts’ Album Breakers Chart. It’s a “dancefloor-forward album that’s really aiming to bring joy,” the singer-songwriter told Attitude earlier this year to mark the release of its debut single ‘You Want My’.

Bright Light Bright Light 2025 UK tour dates

To coincide with the release, Bright Light Bright Light will embark on a UK tour in April, with dates as follows:

10 April: Gwyn Hall, Neath

12 April: The Camden Club, London

13 April: Night & Day Café, Manchester

15 April: Komedia, Brighton

16 April: Stereo, Glasgow

Tickets are available at www.brightlightx2.com/live. Enjoy More will be available digitally and as a double LP vinyl from April 4. Pre-orders can be made at store.brightlightx2.com.