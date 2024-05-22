Bright Light Bright Light album Enjoy Youth edging into UK top 20 albums chart

Bright Light Bright Light‘s latest album Enjoy Youth could be entering the UK top 20 albums chart, marking a milestone for the totally independent queer artist.

According to the official midweek charts, Enjoy Youth is currently at number 23, ahead of other new entries from New Kids On The Block, Shaznay Lewis and Toyah. It already marks the artist’s highest-ranking UK album release.

The camp electropop album, released on 17 May, is a “dancefloor-forward album that’s really aiming to bring joy,” the Welsh singer-songwriter told Attitude earlier this year to mark the release of its debut single ‘You Want My’.

“Things are rough at the moment. There’s so much hellscape in the news cycle, so I really want to remind people to allow themselves joy where they are able to find it,” he added.

It features collabs with dance diva Ultra Naté, Sam Harper (of Riton’s ‘Frday Night’ and Berri (known for the 90s smash ‘Sunshine After The Rain’).

‘Heartslap’ video out now

The singer recently dropped a video for album track ‘Heartslap’, featuring Broadway star Mykal Kilgore. The video is “a deliciously retro queer video game come to life. It’s a sexy feast of 80s nerdcore camp, featuring BLBL and Mykal Kilgore training in a neon colour video game,” according to a news release.

Bright Light Bright Light is the stage name of Rod Thomas. The artist, producer and composer was born in Wales but is currently based in New York.

He ‘s perhaps best known for being the first and only unsigned artist to perform on the Graham Norton Show, appearing with Elton John, with whom he also joined on tour.

“Elton and I used to go record shopping together on tour. I bought him George Michael’s Faith in Hamburg and he bought me the Phil Spector Christmas album, as he knew I didn’t have it,” he told us.

Enjoy Youth is available to stream now by clicking here. Physical formats (including cassette tape!) are available here.