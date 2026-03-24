Bridgerton season 5 to focus on same-sex romance between Francesca Bridgerton and Michaela Stirling

Netflix has announced that Bridgerton series 5 will focus on the queer love story between Francesca Bridgerton and Michaela Stirling.

Picking up two years after the death of Francesca’s husband, John Stirling, at the end of Series 4, Francesca and her late husband’s cousin Michaela’s friendship develops into something far more emotionally complex.

The series will centre on their story as Michaela (Masali Baduza) returns to London to manage the Kilmartin estate, reigniting her connection with Francesca (Hannah Dodd).

“Two years after losing her beloved husband John, Fran decides to re-enter the marriage mart” – Netflix on Bridgerton series 5

Bridgerton series 5 (Image: Netflix) Bridgerton series 5 (Image: Netflix) Bridgerton series 5 (Image: Netflix)

According to the official Netflix synopsis, Bridgerton series 5 “spotlights introverted middle daughter Francesca (Hannah Dodd). Two years after losing her beloved husband John, Fran decides to re-enter the marriage mart for practical reasons.”

“But when John’s cousin Michaela (Masali Baduza) returns to London to tend to the Kilmartin estate, Fran’s complicated feelings will have her questioning whether to stick to her pragmatic intentions or pursue her inner passions.”

Michaela is a gender-swapped character from Julia Quinn’s original novels, on which the series is based, where Francesca is straight and falls for ‘Michael Stirling’. The character was adapted for the show by showrunner Jess Brownell as a woman.

“It feels groundbreaking” – Bridgerton showrunner Jess Brownell on the series 5 same-sex love story

Brownell spoke about the same-sex romance focus to Netflix: “It feels groundbreaking. Obviously, there are a lot of great shows that have depicted queer love. We’re not the first by any means,” Brownell said. “But to make an entire Bridgerton season about a sapphic relationship feels huge.”

Francesca made her debut at the beginning of series 3 of the period drama, while Michaela was first introduced in the series 3 finale. Netflix has officially confirmed that series 5 is now in production.

Fans have long hoped for more queer representation following Francesca’s brother Benedict Bridgerton’s brief bisexual storyline in earlier seasons.

“Benedict is a great potential ally for Francesca going into series” – Brownell teasing Benedict Bridgerton storyline in series 5

Benedict (Luke Thompson) ended up with Sophie Bridgerton in a Cinderella-style storyline, going from servant to London socialite royalty.

Brownell teased that he will play a major role in series 5: “Benedict is a queer person no matter what relationship he ends up in. It’s a really beautiful thing to get to tell a story about a queer person who, even if he ends up in a heterosexual-presenting relationship, still identifies as queer. Benedict is a great potential ally for Francesca going into series 5.”

Bridgerton is available to stream now on Netflix.