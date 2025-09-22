Boots: First trailer drops for Netflix military drama which star Miles Heizer has called ‘so gay’

The first trailer has been released for Boots, the hotly-anticipated new drama from Netflix.

The eight-parter, which drops on 9 October, features current Attitude cover star Miles Heizer of 13 Reasons Why fame in top billing.

Boots follows closeted gay teen Cameron, who enters the macho world of military boot camp. The story is adapted from the memoir The Pink Marine by Greg Cope White.

Speaking in his Attitude interview, Miles told us of the programme: “Part of the humour is portraying the campy absurdity of these boys doing this extremely masculine thing, joining the Marines — ‘We’re gonna go to war!’ — but simultaneously they’re telling you: ‘Put on your blouse! Mount the thing! Take showers together!’ It’s so gay.”

The show also stars former-Emmerdale actor Max Parker and Blue Room actor Kieron Moore. Other actors include Liam Oh, Angus O’Brien and Vera Farmiga of The Conjuring cinematic universe fame.

Miles Heizer in his Attitude cover shoot from the new issue (Image: Attitude)

The trailer features a new recording of George Michael’s iconic track ‘Freedom’, sung by the San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus. Of the 30 singers in the choir, nearly half are veterans.

“I ended up having a change of view about straight men” – Miles Heizer on Boots

On the mainly male environment of the shoot in New Orleans, the star told us: “That was very abnormal for me. I grew up without male friends as I was scared they’d think I was gay or being weird with them.

“So, I shut myself off to that. I grew up with only women — single mother, sister, grandmother — and only had female friends, basically, my entire life. So, it was definitely a new experience, one I was truly pleasantly surprised by.”

Angus O’Brien and Kieron Moore in Boots (Image: Netflix)

He furthermore continued: “I ended up having a change of view about straight men.

“I grew up with this extreme fear of them, a lack of connection. And I would say some of the [actors in Boots] had the same thing.”

Boots: the official log line from Netflix



Boots is a one-hour comedic drama that delivers an irreverent, off-beat take on the coming-of-age story. Set in the tough, unpredictable world of the 1990s US Marine Corps — when being gay in the military was still illegal — the series follows directionless, closeted Cameron Cope and his best friend Ray McAffey, the son of a decorated Marine, as they join a diverse group of recruits. Together, this ensemble navigates the literal and metaphorical landmines of boot camp, forging unlikely bonds and discovering their true selves in an environment designed to push them to their limits. With sharp wit and plenty of heart, BOOTS is about friendship, resilience, and finding your place in the world — even when that world seems determined to keep you in line or leave you behind.