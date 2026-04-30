Boots co-stars Miles Heizer and Angus O’Brien reunite on muscle-baring holiday

The reunion we’ve all been waiting for! Former Attitude cover star Miles Heizer and Angus O’Brien have given fans the Boots sequel they never thought possible.

Following the cancellation of the queer marine Netflix series in December last year, viewers were outraged by the sudden decision.

Despite strong reviews (90% on Rotten Tomatoes) and respectable ratings, Netflix decided against a renewal, even though Sony TV reportedly gave options for cast members to reprise their roles.

“I’m sad to report that Boots isn’t being renewed for a second season” – Miles Heizer breaking his silence on Netflix cancelling Boots

Miles Heizer on the cover of Attitude (Images: Attitude/Leigh Kelly)

In light of the cancellation, Heizer, 31, said Netflix had shattered his expectations following his leading role as Cameron Cope.

Addressing the cancellation in an Instagram post, Heizer wrote: “Well, I’m sad to report that Boots isn’t being renewed for a second season.”

“I want to thank everyone for the overwhelming love and support they gave this show. It truly shattered my expectations, and I couldn’t be more grateful.”

What was Miles Heizer and Angus O’Brien’s on-screen relationship in Boots?

He went on to thank series writer Greg Cope White for his queer storytelling and for entrusting the cast to bring it to life, as well as paying tribute to LGBTQ+ veterans.

O’Brien played Thaddeus “Beau” Sterling Hicks, a Marine recruit often referred to as Hicks. The pair’s on-screen roles shared a brotherly dynamic, a relationship which has since flourished off-screen. O’Brien has previously described Heizer as his “complete soulmate” in an interview with Out.

Yesterday (29 April), the handsome pair were seen reunited via O’Brien’s Instagram Story, with the Boots love that brought them together very much still there.

Heizer and O’Brien reunite in holiday gym Instagram snap

Miles Heizer and Angus O’Brien (Image: Instagram/angusobrien_)

Appearing to have gone on holiday together, the actor shared a glimpse into the friends’s sunny getaway, paying homage to the series with a snap of a “Boots” footwear sale sign.

In another snap, and in true military fashion, both actors were seen working out together at a gym, flexing muscles which have only become more defined since Boots hit Netflix in 2025.

Their co-star Kieron Moore is the latest star to appear on the cover of Attitude for our May/June issue, where he spoke candidly about the cancellation.

What was Boots series 2 about?

Kieron Moore on the cover of Attitude (Image: Attitude/Bartek Szmigulski)

Revealing that a second series had already been written, he discussed what viewers could have expected from the Boots sequel.

“I think there’s definitely more story to tell. Season two would’ve been very different. I don’t know if everyone’s massively aware of that. These boys would’ve gone to war,” Moore revealed.

“It would’ve been a very different test of personalities. But there’s something nice about ending on a high.”

Boots is available to watch now via Netflix.