Alexis Hall’s Boyfriend Material set for TV adaptation as A24 secures rights

Alexis Hall’s Boyfriend Material is being lined up for a TV adaptation after A24’s UK arm secured the rights.

The deal was first reported by Deadline yesterday (29 April). No broadcaster, cast or release window has been announced.

Boyfriend Material is the first entry in Hall’s London’s Calling series. Husband Material was released in 2022, and Father Materialis due in June, completing the trilogy.

What is Boyfriend Material about?

Published in 2020, the novel follows Luc O’Donnelly, the son of two 1980s rock stars, and barrister Oliver Blackwood. The plot centres on a staged relationship between the pair that becomes more complex over time, with both characters dealing with scrutiny around their personal lives and careers.

Sales of the book increased following its circulation on the TikTok BookTok community.

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It follows the success of Red, White & Royal Blue, based on the novel by Casey McQuiston, which entered development in 2019 and was released in 2023. A sequel is currently in production.

Separately, director Jacob Tierney began discussions in 2023 to adapt Rachel Reid’s Game Changers series. Heated Rivalry was released in late 2025, with a second season on the way.

Further details are expected to be announced in due course.