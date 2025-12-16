Boots cancelled on Netflix for second series, leaving fans confused

Netflix announced yesterday (15 December) that it will not be renewing Boots, the queer coming-of-age Marine series, leaving fans disappointed and frustrated.

The announcement from Deadline comes just over two months after the eight-episode first season launched on Netflix in October 2025, starring former Attitude cover star Miles Heizer, Max Parker, Brandon Tyler Moore, and more.

Despite strong reviews (90% on Rotten Tomatoes) and respectable ratings, Netflix decided against renewal, even though Sony TV gave options for cast members to reprise their roles.

The cancelled queer cult classic follows closeted Marine Cameron Cope and Ray McAffey, who is straight, as they join the US military in 1990, exploring boot camp life, diversity, and the challenges of being gay in a military where it was illegal.

“Who made this decision?” – one angry user commented in light of Netflix not renewing Boots for a second season

Created by Andy Parker, produced by Norman Lear, and inspired by Greg Cope White’s memoir The Pink Marine, the series’ cancellation has sent fans stomping to social media, angry, upset and confused.

One user wrote to X: “Um, who made this decision?” Another commented on Netflix frequently taking shows off air: “Netflix keeps launching shows without giving them time to find an audience, then cancels them before word of mouth can even start.”

Some have spoken out positively about there being only one season, noting it has become a queer cult classic: “A single season can still leave a lasting impression, even if the story feels incomplete. Cancellation is frustrating, but sometimes it sparks cult followings in retrospect,” one user said.

Netflix has cancelled several LGBTQ+ series, including Glamorous

In late 2023, Netflix cancelled several LGBTQ+ series, including Glamorous. Similarly to Boots, they failed to secure a second season despite reaching Netflix’s Global Top 10 in 69 countries.

The marine series averaged 9.4 million views in its first full week, doubling its debut week numbers. The series also spent four weeks in Netflix’s Top 10, peaking at No. 2, leaving fans even more confused.

A range of critics spoke out against the gay military storyline, including a spokesperson for the US Pentagon, who described the 2025 series as “woke garbage”.

“I felt connected to these boys” – Miles Heizer spoke about his friendships with the Boots cast

One online user attributed criticism to LGBTQ+ representation in the show: “Probably there was a non-binary gay scene after 10 mins in the first episode.”

Heizer spoke exclusively to Attitude about his identity as a gay man, revealing that filming Boots broadened his friendships and knowledge of the gay community.

“They weren’t familiar with gay culture, hadn’t met a lot of gay people. For us to come together and create these deep friendships was interesting. I felt connected to these boys. We still talk all the time,” he said.

