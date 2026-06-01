Russell T Davies’s It’s A Sin stage adaptation announces tour dates as tickets go on sale

Tickets have gone on sale for the new live adaptation of It’s a Sin, with original creator Russell T Davies, Pet Shop Boys and Glyn Fussell attached as executive producers.

Presented by dance company Rambert and Factory International, the production reimagines the beloved Channel 4 drama as a contemporary dance work, with a UK tour set to begin in February 2027.

The announcement was made at London’s Mighty Hoopla festival yesterday (31 May), where performers from the production appeared on the main stage in Brockwell Park for a special preview performance. Drag performer Danny Beard welcomed Rambert Artistic Director Benoit Swan Pouffer onstage before the pair revealed details of the upcoming tour.

A “raw, euphoric and deeply moving” retelling

Inspired by Davies’ BAFTA-nominated series, which chronicled the lives of young gay men and their friends during the HIV/AIDS crisis of the 1980s, the production promises a “raw, euphoric and deeply moving” theatrical experience told through dance, music and visual storytelling.

Davies will serve as executive producer alongside Pet Shop Boys – whose 1987 hit single ‘It’s a Sin’ inspired the show’s title – and Mighty Hoopla founder Glyn Fussell.

The production is choreographed and directed by Swan Pouffer, with dramaturg Kaite O’Reilly developing a new script. Grammy-nominated composer Roman GianArthur will create the score, supported by Pet Shop Boys, while Luke Halls Studio will provide set and video design.

Where will the It’s a Sin tour premiere?

The production will premiere at Aviva Studios in Manchester on 16 February 2027 before touring to Liverpool, Birmingham, Southampton, Edinburgh, Cardiff, London, Glasgow and Sheffield, among other cities.

Originally set between 1981 and 1991, It’s a Sin became a cultural phenomenon when it aired in 2021, earning widespread acclaim for its portrayal of friendship, love and loss during the AIDS epidemic.

Speaking about the stage adaptation, Swan Pouffer said: “Storytelling sits at the heart of Rambert’s mission. This is a story we feel compelled to tell right now, and collaborating with Russell – one of the most powerful storytellers of our time – is incredibly exciting.”

“It’s such an honour for me to see It’s a Sin being brought to life” – Russell T Davies

Davies added: “Excitement is rising as this landmark production gets closer and closer. It’s such an honour for me to see It’s a Sin being brought to life by Benoit and the team with passion, joy and respect.”

Pet Shop Boys said: “The original TV drama was a landmark series which compellingly presented the reality and tragedy of the AIDS crisis to a mass audience. Our song ‘It’s a Sin’ was contemporary with the crisis and we are proud to be involved as this poignant and important story is interpreted in a different medium.”

Tickets are available now via pre-sale, with general sale beginning on 4 June. The production is recommended for audiences aged 15 and over.