Beauty in Black actor Xavier Smalls faces backlash after calling LGBTQ+ people an ‘abomination’

Actor Xavier Smalls is facing scrutiny after comments made during a social media livestream in February resurfaced online.

The footage, which began circulating more than a month after the original broadcast, shows the Beauty in Black star discussing religion and sin with viewers. In the clip, Smalls refers to LGBTQ+ people while listing behaviours he describes as sinful, alongside other actions including alcohol use and violence.

The livestream was reportedly recorded last month (7 February). Instagram user Paul Poulos said he captured the footage at the time and later shared it publicly.

What did Xavier Smalls say in the livestream?

“The live was on February 7th 2026 at 5:20PM,” Poulos said. “I screen recorded it live & yes the recording is legitimate.”

In the video, Smalls begins by addressing his followers about faith, stating: “God loves you,” and that “he loves all his children, whether you’re an atheist, whether you curse him, whether you live in sin. Whether you’re drunk, smoke weed, whatever, he still loves you”.

He continues: “But, he’ll send you to hell, because when you die, there’s only two places, right? And if you live in sin on this earth, he’s so holy, he’s so grand beyond our imagination, you can’t kick it with him in heaven. Not because he doesn’t love you, but because he’s so holy, he can’t dwell with unholy people.”

“It’s not just the LGBT. If you’re drunk, if you’re an alcoholic, if you’re a murderer, these are all sins that God doesn’t tolerate” – Smalls

During the broadcast, Poulos asked in the comments whether LGBTQ+ people would also be condemned.

Smalls replied: “That goes for other sinners. Scoffers, mockers, liars, all things that are an abomination. It’s not just the LGBT. If you’re drunk, if you’re an alcoholic, if you’re a murderer, these are all sins that God doesn’t tolerate.”

He is best known for playing Angel, a male stripper, in the Netflix drama created by Tyler Perry.

The series, which debuted in 2024, features LGBTQ+ cast members, including Ts Madison.