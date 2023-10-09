Bimini delivers emotional speech in support of trans community at London’s O2: ‘Rishi Sunak, f**k you!’

Drag Race UK favourite Bimini became emotional during an appearance at London’s O2 after delivering a passionate speech hitting out at Rishi Sunak.

At the Conservative Party conference, the Prime Minister made clear his, and his party’s, stance on trans people.

He told a room full of Tory voters: “We shouldn’t get bullied into believing people can be any sex they want to be. They can’t.”

“A man, is a man, and a woman, is a woman, that is just common sense,” he added, to yet more noise from Tories in attendance.

Many famous faces such as Sam Smith, Georgia Tennant and Charli XCX have all condemned the attack on the trans community.

Now drag star Bimini has given their thoughts on the PM’s divisive remarks, as they joined the cast of the Werq The World tour on Sunday (8 October).

Bimini told thousands of fans: “It’s an incredible honour to be here tonight with this amazing cast, part of Werq the World baby!

“This is drag of the highest calibre, at the fucking O2! You know what, I’ve got my 83-year-old grandad sat somewhere in this arena.”

Becoming emotional, they went on: “It’s emotional because right now, I’ve got something to say: Rishi Sunak, fuck you!

“How dare you use the lives of people as a political football for your own agenda, creating this fear mongering and hysteria against trans people.”

Bimini added: “It’s disgusting,” before pointing out that one of their siblings sat in the audience is part of the trans community.

“We are at a time when division is worse than ever, against people who aren’t a fucking threat to anyone.

“They just want to live their lives,” the RuPaul’s Drag Race UK finalist noted.

Bimini then made a call to LGBTQ+ allies, and stated: “If you’re an ally, you need to support us now more than ever.

“We need to celebrate difference and understand and compassion against the hate and division,” the performer concluded.

Bimini was met with a load of noise from fans in the audience, and received love online too.

Fellow Drag Race UK alumni Cheryl Hole wrote on Twitter: “I’m so proud of @biminibabes getting up on stage at The O2 in front of thousands of people and calling out Rishi and our abysmal government for their treatment of the trans community!

“FUCK THEM. We won’t let this carry on, I’m so angry. We need change and we need it now.”