Georgia Tennant stands in solidarity with trans community in ‘furious’ message

Georgia Tennant has issued a statement in support of the trans community after what has been a tough week.

It came after a number of Conservative politicians used their platform at the annual party conference to target trans people.

Posting on X, formerly Twitter, Tennant wrote: “I have written and erased so many furious tweets. So many things I want to say but actually, in this moment, only one thing I need to.

“So; To the trans community, I stand with you now and always. I, like you, am going nowhere.”

Her statement was celebrated by the actress and producer’s followers, many thanking her for her support.

Her statement of support follows that of her husband, Doctor Who actor, David Tennant. In July, he showed his allyship with the trans and non-binary communities with a t-shirt reading “Leave trans kids alone you absolute freaks.”

He wore this to the Good Omens season two press launch.

Allyship such as this from both Tennants is vital right now. The LGBTQ community, but especially trans people, is under relentless attack.

During the recent conference, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak stated “We shouldn’t get bullied into believing people can be any sex they want to be.” He added: “A man, is a man, and a woman, is a woman, that is just common sense.”

It followed proposals from the Health Secretary, Steve Barclay, to ban trans women from accessing female NHS wards, a move supported by Home Secretary Suella Braverman.

This is despite research by the website, TransLucent, that found out of 102 NHS Foundation Trusts no women had complained about sharing a ward with a trans woman.

It also follows the Home Secretary’s remarks about LGBTQ asylum seekers and refugees. It also follows reports that the government is dropping plans for a ‘conversion therapy’ ban.