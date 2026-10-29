ITV clarifies Big Brother star is alive as Tiffany Pollard suffers another death mix-up

ITV has confirmed that Angie Bowie is alive after Big Brother housemate Twinks incorrectly told Tiffany Pollard that the former model had died.

The show cleared things up on social media after the conversation aired in last night’s (28 October) episode, posting a clip of the exchange with the caption: “For legal reasons, Angie is not dead xxx.”

Pollard, who appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2016, is back in the house as a guest during the current series. Her return brought up memories of her previous stint on the show, including the infamous mix-up involving Angie Bowie and the late David Gest.

“Angie [Bowie] is no longer here as well. Angie died” – Twinks incorrectly told Tiffany Pollard on Big Brother

During a conversation about David Bowie, who died in January 2016, fellow housemate Rochelle asked a question that led to Twinks telling Pollard that his ex-wife Angie had also died.

“Angie is no longer here as well. Angie died,” Twinks said.

Pollard was taken aback, asking: “No she didn’t? She died?”

“I think she did,” Twinks replied, before admitting she wasn’t entirely sure. “I don’t wanna be making up rumours. I’m pretty sure Angie’s not here.”

Angie appeared alongside Pollard on Celebrity Big Brother in 2016, where the pair were involved in a now-viral moment following David Bowie’s death.

What is the “David’s dead” mix up from Celebrity Big Brother 2016?

Angie had been informed of her former husband’s death away from the cameras before breaking the news to Pollard. However, Pollard mistakenly believed she was referring to fellow housemate David Gest, who was still alive and living in the house at the time.

Pollard is among several familiar faces to return to the Big Brother house during the current series, with Jedward and Gemma Collins also making appearances as celebrity housemates.

Big Brother airs on ITV2 and is available to stream on ITVX.