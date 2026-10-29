Alison Hammond responds to critics of age-gap with boyfriend: ‘Cougar? I’m a whole safari’ (EXCLUSIVE)

The unofficial queen of huns, Alison Hammond, has earned a new title.

With her larger-than-life personality and a laugh loud enough to give Alan Carr a run for his money, Hammond wins The Honorary Gay Award, supported by Polestar, at the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards 2026, in partnership with M&S and electrified by Polestar.

No one does TV quite like this Brummie lass. From pushing two half-naked sailors into Liverpool’s Albert Dock, losing the oven door on The Great Celebrity Bake Off: Stand Up To Cancer, to having the honour of being the recipient of Mariah Carey’s shade, a “best of Alison Hammond” TikTok is never far from your For You page. But beyond the viral sensation lies a gay man trapped in a woman’s body.

Speaking to Attitude as she is finally recognised in her truest form – as an Honorary Gay – Hammond tells her critics to “mind your business!” when it comes to her 22-year age gap with her boyfriend, David Putman. She also opens up about having doors shut on her because of who she is on the outside – and how she’s now kicking those doors open for others, with the support of the LGBTQ+ community.

Alison Hammond (Image: Rankin Archive)

Attitude: Congratulations on winning The Honorary Gay Award. When did you realise you were a gay man trapped in a woman’s body?

Alison Hammond: Hilarious! Honestly, I’ve always felt completely at home in the LGBTQ+ community. I’ve got a lot of this community in me. I love the drama, the glamour, the honesty, the humour, the outfits and the ability to turn absolutely any situation into an event. I’ve never needed a label to feel part of it. I just know that I’ve always felt loved and accepted by the community, and I hope they know how much I love them right back.

What does the title mean to you?

It means an enormous amount to me because it’s about being accepted exactly as you are. I’ve spent my whole life being told that I’m too loud, too Brummie, too fat, too big, too this, too that. And then I found a community that basically said, “Darling, we LOVE you so much just the way you are. Carry on.” That’s incredibly powerful. And being given an Honorary Gay Award? I mean, finally, all those years of watching Drag Race have paid off!

How has the LGBTQ+ community impacted your television career?

Massively. The LGBTQ+ community taught me that authenticity is your superpower. When I started in television, I didn’t always feel like I fitted the mould of what a television presenter was supposed to look or sound like. But the LGBTQ+ community has always celebrated people who are unapologetically themselves. And I think that gave me permission to just be Alison. There’s something very special about a community that can see your weirdness and say, “No, no, that’s not weird. That’s fabulous.”

Is there a queer role model you looked up to before you became famous, or who was there for you at the beginning of your career, whom you still hold close to your heart?

There are so many. Paul O’Grady is obviously a huge one. What I loved about Paul was that he never seemed to ask permission to be himself. He was funny, naughty, clever, political when he needed to be and incredibly kind. There are also so many LGBTQ+ people I’ve worked with over the years who have taught me things about courage, resilience and just being yourself. And honestly, some of my gay friends have taught me more about life than any self-help book ever could. Although they’ve also taught me that if I’m going to an awards ceremony, I absolutely need better lighting.

You’ve taken over from the legendary Paul O’Grady on For the Love of Dogs. How does it feel to take over from such a beloved gay icon?

It’s an enormous privilege, but also quite terrifying! You don’t just walk into Paul O’Grady’s shoes – they’re enormous. And knowing how much people loved him, I was very conscious that I had to respect what he created. But I also knew that I couldn’t try to be Paul. There was only one Paul. I wanted to bring my own love, my own silliness and, obviously, my own love of dogs.

Did you ever meet him?

Yes, and I feel very lucky that I did. Paul had this incredible warmth about him. He could be absolutely filthy one minute and incredibly tender the next. That’s a rare combination. And I think what people loved about him was that underneath all the jokes and the glamour, there was a huge heart. That’s something I really try to remember when I’m doing the show.

O’Grady is also famed for his drag persona Lily Savage. If you had a drag name, what would it be, and what would they be known for?

Oh God. I think I’d be Champagne Ali. She’d arrive approximately 45 minutes late, blame the traffic, eat something backstage, ask where the loo is and then somehow end up hosting the entire evening. Her signature look would be enormous hair, enormous earrings and absolutely no regard for whether the dress is actually staying on. And her catchphrase would be: “Darling, I haven’t got time for your nonsense. I’ve got a buffet to eat.”

As a Black woman, how have you felt the barriers of being a minority?

There have definitely been moments when I’ve been very aware that I’m a Black woman in an industry where there haven’t always been many people who look like me, but I’ve also learned not to allow other people’s limitations to become my limitations. I’ve had doors closed in my face. I’ve also kicked a few doors open myself! What matters to me now is making sure that people coming after me don’t feel they have to change themselves to fit in. I want people to look at me and think, ‘Oh, maybe I can do that too.’

Age gaps can be common in gay male relationships. There are 22 years between you and your boyfriend. What do you love most about your relationship?

I love that we can make each other laugh. That’s the big thing for me. Life is too short to be in a relationship where you can’t laugh together. We’re different in lots of ways, but sometimes those differences are exactly what makes it interesting. And let’s be honest, I bring the life experience and he brings the youth. It’s basically a human multi-generational home!

Do you have a message for those who may judge the age gap?

Mind your business! No, genuinely, I think people spend far too much time worrying about other people’s relationships. If two consenting adults are happy, loved, respected and making each other laugh, what exactly is the problem? People will always have an opinion. I’ve learned that you can’t live your life according to everybody else’s opinions because you’ll end up exhausted and miserable. Love who you love.

How do you feel about the label “cougar”? Is it fun, or misogynistic?

It depends who’s saying it and how they’re saying it. Sometimes I think it’s funny. Sometimes I think, ‘Darling, I’m not a cougar. I’m a whole safari!’ But there is definitely a double standard. A man dates a younger woman and everyone goes, “Good for him.” A woman dates a younger man and suddenly she’s been given a wildlife classification. Let women enjoy themselves!

How do you teach love and acceptance to your son?

By trying to show him rather than just telling him. I want him to understand that people are people. I want him to be kind, to listen, to respect people and to never make somebody feel small just because they’re different from him. And I always say that you don’t have to understand somebody’s life to respect it. That’s really important.

What world do you hope he grows up in?

A kinder one. A world where people aren’t judged by their sexuality, their colour, their size, their age, their gender or how they live their lives. I want him to grow up knowing that being different isn’t something you have to apologise for, and I want him to be able to love whoever he loves without fear. Basically, I want the world to be less “What will people think?” and more “Are you happy?”

How do you get into the “Alison Hammond zone” before going on TV?

Food! No, seriously, I have to have a little moment to myself. I’ll get my makeup done, put my music on and psych myself up. Then realise I am Alison Hammond so I don’t need to do anything, but there’s also a moment where I go, ‘Right, Alison, you’re on television. Try to behave.’ And then about 30 seconds later, I’m usually jumping around, screaming or telling somebody something I probably shouldn’t.

Have you ever had a fangirl moment while interviewing a celebrity, and how did you handle it?

OPRAH. I tried to remain as cool as I possibly could. She was so down to earth, which actually made it harder because I was internally going, ‘THIS IS OPRAH WINFREY!’ And what really struck me was that she spoke to all the crew. She made everybody feel important. That’s what stayed with me. And I thought, ‘Right. If I’m ever in that position, that’s how I want to behave.’ Although I still wanted to scream.

Is there an interview or career moment that you wish you could relive?

There are so many. Interviewing Prince Harry is definitely one. I was interviewing him at the NEC in Birmingham and suddenly I found myself actually speaking to him. I got so overwhelmed that I basically started jumping up and down. Very regal! I’d love to relive that moment because it reminded me why I love television. You never quite know what’s going to happen, and that’s the magic of live television. You can plan everything, and then Alison Hammond will ruin the plan.

And is there one you’d rather forget?

There are several that my lawyers have advised me not to discuss! [Laughs] I think one of the beautiful things about my career is that I’ve never been afraid to make a fool of myself. Sometimes I look back and think, ‘What the bloody hell was I doing?’ But then I remember that people laughed, I laughed and nobody died. So, I’m calling it a success.

Do you have a dream LGBTQ+ celebrity you’d like to interview? What would you ask them?

Elton John. I’d want to talk to him about his career, his activism, his family, his life, his incredible ability to reinvent himself and how he’s watched the world change around him. And I’d probably ask him: “What is the most fabulous thing you’ve ever done that you absolutely cannot tell us about?” And then I’d sit back and wait. Because if Elton says, “I can’t tell you,” I KNOW there’s a story there.

Name your top-three favourite viral Alison Hammond moments.

Oh God, only three?! Number one: Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling. That interview was pure chaos. I was trying to remain professional while simultaneously thinking, ‘Why are these two extremely handsome men sitting opposite me?’ My brain just left the building. Number two: getting caught on a caravan in my Bridget Jones pants. I don’t know how to explain that one. There I was, living my best life, and suddenly my dignity was gone! And I was wearing Bridget Jones pants. I believe in comfortable underwear. I am not apologising. Number three: nearly getting arrested in Pisa. Only I could go to Italy and nearly turn a holiday into a criminal investigation. I didn’t actually get arrested though, which is the important thing.

I think people love those moments because they’re genuinely me. I’m not trying to be perfect. I’m just Alison. And occasionally Alison is in her Bridget Jones pants, hanging off a caravan door nearly getting arrested in Italy. And somehow, that’s my career.

This feature appears in Attitude’s November/December 2026 issue.