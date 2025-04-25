K-pop star Bain, of boyband Just B, comes out as gay

Bain, a singer in the K-Pop boyband Just B, has come out as gay at a recent concert, making him one of only a few K-Pop stars to publicly identify as LGBTQ+.

Whilst performing at a concert in Los Angeles on Tuesday (22 April), before beginning a solo, Bain took a moment to speak to the crowd.

“Tonight I’m gonna share something with you guys,” he began. “I’m fucking proud to be a part of the LGBTQ+ community,” he announced before going into a performance of Lady Gaga‘s queer anthem ‘Born This Way’.

JUST B member Bain came out during the group’s concert in Los Angeles tonight:



“I’m fucking proud to be a part of the LGBT community.”



pic.twitter.com/AmS8ywPMO6 — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 23, 2025

The singer later shared similar sentiments on his Instagram, writing: “I want to share something real with you. I’m proud to be a part of the LGBTQ+ community — as a gay person.

“And my queen Lady Gaga showed me that being different is beautiful. To anyone out there who’s part of the LGBTQ+ community, or still figuring it out — this is for you,” he continued.

“You are seen, you are loved, and you were born this way.”

Later in the show he addresed the crowd again, saying: “Today, it means a lot to me. I’m so happy that I can be myself.

“Until next time: stay bold, stay fierce, and lastly, always, always be your true self.”

Bain has been supported by his fellow Just B members, including Siwoo who told Korean media outlet News1 that watching his bandmate perform after coming out moved him to tears. “I know how hard it was for him, and that made me want to cry more,” he told the outlet.

The singer follows in the footsteps of other K-Pop stars such as Lara, an American-Indian member of the K-Pop girl group Katseye who came out as queer just last month, and Jiae, a member of defunct girl group Katseye who came out as bisexual in 2020.

In 2022, K-pop star Holland reported that he had been the victim of a homophobic attack in Seoul in which he was called a “dirty gay” and hit in the face.