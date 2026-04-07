Baby Reindeer creator Richard Gadd releases first trailer for BBC drama Half Man

The BBC and HBO have released the official trailer for Half Man, a six-episode original drama created by and starring Baby Reindeer showrunner Richard Gadd.

Airing on BBC iPlayer weekly from 24 April 2026 at 6am, the series follows Niall and Ruben, childhood friends whose bond is tested over three decades, building to a tense reunion at a pivotal wedding.

Ruben (Richard Gadd) and Niall (Jamie Bell) were inseparable in their youth, but when Ruben reappears at Niall’s wedding decades later, old tensions and violence resurface.

Half Man will explore themes of brotherhood, violence and estranged male relationships

The official trailer explores themes of brotherhood, violence, and male relationships, showing how the pair’s estranged friendship has evolved over 30 years.

The trailer features a star-studded cast, including Mitchell Robertson and Stuart Campbell, who play Niall (Robertson) and Ruben (Campbell) in their younger years.

Neve McIntosh appears as Niall’s mother, Lori, alongside Marianne McIvor as Ruben’s mother, Maura.

Who will star in Richard Gadd’s Half Man?

The supporting cast also includes Charlie De Melo, Bilal Hasna, Amy Manson, Anjli Mohindra, Tim Downie, and newcomers Charlotte Blackwood, Calum Manchip, and Kate Robson-Stuart.

Gadd also serves as executive producer, with filming having taken place last year in and around Glasgow. This follows the critical success of his 2024 Netflix series Baby Reindeer.

Jamie Bell and Richard Gadd in Half Man (Image: BBC)

The Scottish comedian and series creator won three Primetime Emmy Awards for writing, producing, and acting in Baby Reindeer, which was based on real-life events.

What is Netflix drama, Baby Reindeer, about?

The stalker drama starred Jessica Gunning as Martha, a lonely woman who became fixated on Gadd’s character, Donny Dunn, after he served her free cups of tea at the local pub where he worked.

Gadd based the story on his own experiences with Fiona Harvey, who denied stalking him, receiving a conviction, or ever having gone to jail – unlike the character depicted in the Netflix series.

In the Half Man trailer, Gadd undergoes a physical transformation compared with his Baby Reindeer character, appearing shirtless in several intense, high-pressure scenes.

Half Man is executive produced by Sophie Gardiner, Anna O’Malley, and the BBC team, directed by Alexandra Brodski and Eshref Reybrouck, and produced by Mam Tor Productions.

The six-part series will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer upon release.