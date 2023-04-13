Attitude’s May/June issue is on sale now – here’s a quick preview

The latest issue of Attitude is out to buy and download now!

Gracing the cover for the May/June issue is adult performer and model, Matthew Camp.

He speaks openly about being sex-positive, sexuality, and the terrifying ordeal he faced during a homophobic arson attack.

The May/June cover of Attitude featuring Matthew Camp. (Image: Attitude)

Also in the magazine is…

Has Drag Race lost its sparkle?

From top left to right: Alexa Vox, Melanin Monroe, and Chanel N°5. Bottom left to right: Ebony Rose Dark and Chiyo (Image: Attitude)

As we reach the final of season 15 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, and with more and more international editions of the show, Jason Reid takes a dive into the world of the franchise and asks whether we’re reaching saturation point and how the show needs to change in order to stay relevant.

Alexander Lincoln

Alexander Lincoln wears a top by AMI. (Image: Dean Ryan McDaid)

After swapping the rolling hills of Emmerdale for a muddy London rugby pitch in 2022’s hit sports movie In from the Side, rising star Alexander Lincoln is a name you need to know. In this interview the actor discusses growing up in Abu Dhabi, what he learned from the BFI Flare darling film, and returning to Emmerdale.

Bretman Rock

Bretman Rock for Attitude (Image: Leigh Keily)

Attitude was granted an audience with the larger-than-life beauty influencer and social media sensation that is Bretman Rock. Here, he discusses his soul-baring first memoir – You’re That Bitch & Other Cute Lessons About Being Unapologetically Yourself – and his plans to maximise every opportunity that comes his way.

Stormy Daniels

Stormy Daniels (image: Barrett Blade)

Porn star, freedom fighter, and now TV presenter (of gay dating show For the Love of DILFs), Stormy Daniels became a superhero of the left in 2018 for her role in former US president Donald Trump’s fall from power. (The legal wrangling continues five years later.) Here, we put her fabulousness to the test in She’s Got Attitude.

Peppermint

Peppermint (Image: Froot.TV)

Forget your All Stars and your vs the Worlds, some RuPaul’s Drag Race stars forge a career with a singular appearance on the show. And this bitch didn’t even win the damn competition, placing runner-up on season 9 — possibly the best one ever. “We set a standard on our season, I think,” opines Peppermint as she serves us the tea in Tea Time.

For Your Eyes Only – Photos from London’s hidden 20th-century gay scenes

Basil Clavering (Royale) (Image: Rupert Smith Collection)

A new exhibition A Hard Man is Good to Find! – the latest at the Photographers’ Gallery in London – offers a fascinating insight into a secret world of illicit homo-erotic images and the hidden gay scene in 20th-century London. Curator Alistair O’Neill shares his insights into some of the key images and moments from seven decades of the queer gaze.

The Great British Bake Off‘s Sandro

Sandro Farmhouse for Attitude (Image: Markus Bidaux)

After grabbing our attention on The Great British Bake Off, it seems the world is Sandro Farmhouse’s oyster. Chocolate cake might be more apt, given the sweet treat he bakes for Attitude during his Active feature shoot. While preparing the spongy delight and teaching us how to decorate a showstopper, Sandro talked defying labels and stereotypes and revealed what’s next for him.

Queer Royals

King William III of England

As the UK prepares to crown its new monarch, Attitude reveals some closet royal romances of blue-blooded rulers whose passions courted controversy in their time.

Check out the new issue of Attitude now.